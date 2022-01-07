ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mascoutah, IL

How did Wyatt Jurgensmeyer from Mascoutah place in Boys’ 18 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 18?

By Metro East Sun
 5 days ago

Mascoutah tennis player Wyatt Jurgensmeyer is ranked 7,411th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18.

