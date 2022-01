Coyotes center Barrett Hayton is expected to undergo hand surgery that will keep him out for the next five to eight weeks, reports Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports (Twitter link). It has been a disappointing season for the 21-year-old who has been given a much bigger role than he had under Rick Tocchet but it hasn’t materialized in more production as he has just two goals and four assists in 26 games despite playing over 16 minutes a night. His entry-level deal expires this summer and being out for this long certainly won’t help him build any value for his next contract.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO