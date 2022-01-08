ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mom charged after COVID-positive son found stashed in car trunk at testing site: authorities

By Nexstar Media Wire, Juan A. Lozano
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8bqF_0dg2q5BP00

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19, then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

The 41-year-old is charged with endangering a child after authorities allege her son was found on Monday in her car’s trunk at a testing site for the Cypress-Fairbanks school district in northwest Houston.

Discovery Channel to film racing series in La Villa, road closures scheduled

The woman is a teacher with the school district, which says the child was not harmed.

The mother told a district official that she put her son in the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to COVID-19 while taking him for additional testing.

The official then asked to see her son, according to the Houston Chronicle, telling her he couldn’t be tested for COVID-19 until he was in the backseat. She opened the trunk to show the child lying inside, according to court documents.

She then left to find a police officer and, by the time she returned, the boy was sitting in the backseat.

VIDEO: Kangaroo spotted near Mercedes

The school district confirmed to the paper that the mother is now on administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Persons of Interest sought in Brownsville car burglaries

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity or whereabouts of persons of interest in connection with several attempts of Burglaries of Motor Vehicles. Authorities said the first subjects were captured on video surveillance on November 19, 2021. Police also said a second group was caught on surveillance on Jan. 6 attempting […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
La Villa, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Mercedes, TX
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Society
ValleyCentral

Driver arrested after reports of road rage incident in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after receiving calls from a driver being chased and hit multiple times by another vehicle. Mark Anthony Morua was arrested Friday by Brownsville PD for the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle. According to the Brownsville Police Department, a driver “called […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Child Lying#Weather#Nexstar#Discovery Channel#The Houston Chronicle#The Associated Press#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Police: 15-year-old reported missing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing Friday. According to police, Jayden Paluseo was last heard from on January 7 and was last known to be in the area of the 1300 block of Graham R. Authorities believe Paluseo may be in danger. Paluseo […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ValleyCentral

Toddler accidentally shoots mother, sibling near Fort Worth, police say

GRANBURY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mother and child were hospitalized after a toddler shot a gun outside a Walmart in Granbury. Granbury officers responded to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 377 in Granbury after reports of an accidental shooting, according to a post by Granbury Police Department. After investigating, police said it appeared that a […]
GRANBURY, TX
ValleyCentral

Kangaroo seen in Mercedes returned to owner

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The kangaroo that was spotted in Mercedes has been found and returned to its rightful owner. On Friday, Jan. 7, videos on social media were being shared that showed the kangaroo making its way around Mercedes. On Saturday, Jan. 8, Authorities were called to the 12000 Block of Apache Drive in […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

La Feria PD searching for suspect of deadly hit-and-run crash

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and her daughter severely injured. La Feria Police Department officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Beddoes Road and Business 83. Upon arrival, witnesses told officers that a black sedan was […]
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS searching for suspect in auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investing in an auto-pedestrian crash that left a woman dead in December 2021. According to a release, the incident took place on December 19 just before 3 a.m. on Breedlove Road, north of Montezuma Road in Harlingen. Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD asks public to identify attempted burglary suspects

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several attempted burglary suspects. The individuals are persons of interest in several attempted burglaries of motor vehicles, a post by Brownsville PD states. The first group was captured on surveillance video on Nov. 20. The second group was captured […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy