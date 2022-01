The Foundation for Geauga Parks Board of Trustees recently hired Todd R. Gaydosh as its new executive director. Gaydosh joins the FGP after serving in various capacities for the Lake Erie Council of Boy Scouts of America. In 2016, he founded a nonprofit organization called Beat the Streets Cleveland, serving as their interim executive director, social media coordinator, program coordinator and now as a board member, according to FGP. “I am thrilled and humbled to assume the position of executive director for the Foundation for Geauga Parks,” Gaydosh said in a statement. “It is my honor and privilege to be...

