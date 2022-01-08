New Britain teen arrested in Glastonbury car burglaries

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Glastonbury Police arrest a New Britain teen in connection with a number of car burglaries in November.

Glastonbury Police arrested Marquees Rodriguez, 18, stemming from reported car burglaries the morning of November 15.

At 8:36 a.m., a resident reported three to four teen males wearing masks get out of a silver sedan and run onto properties on Kinne Rd.

About ten minutes later, a citizen reported four men in a gray Infinity trying to steal a car from a residence on Kreiger Lane. The suspect vehicle’s license plate was obtained during the incident and the Infiniti was determined to have been stolen from Bloomfield.

At 9:03 a.m., police say a citizen reported her wallet and credit cards were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at the end of the walking trail at 206 House Street. Multiple fraudulent charges were made on these cards.

At 9:39 a.m. a citizen reported witnessing a male illegally enter his vehicle in the parking lot of 115 Glastonbury Blvd. and steal a license plate off another vehicle.

Later that day, Glastonbury Police and task force members in HArtford were able to locate the Infiniti but it eluded police.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Marquees Rodriguez. The vehicle was recovered the next day in West Hartford.

Rodriguez was stopped in Hartford on November 23, 2021, in another stolen vehicle by members of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force. He was charged by Hartford PD at the time related to his possession of a stolen vehicle, a stolen handgun, and a high capacity magazine.

Detectives in Glastonbury allege Rodriguez was identified as one of the teens reported to have burglarized the vehicles in Glastonbury on November 15. An arrest warrant was secured and those warrants were served on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Rodriguez is charged with two counts of third degree burglary, sixth degree attempt to commit larceny, third degree conspiracy to commit burglary, attempt to commit burglary third degree, two counts of sixth degree larceny ,sixth degree attempt to commit larceny, sixth degree conspiracy to commit larceny, two counts of credit card theft, and three counts of illegal use of a credit card.

Rodriguez, according to Glastonbury Police, faces many charges in area towns as well.