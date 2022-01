The rate of renovation in the building sector is still too low to achieve the energy transition by the target date set by the German federal government. However, increased use of prefabricated components can help accelerate this process. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics IBP and the Fraunhofer Institute for Energy Economics and Energy System Technology IEE are developing a facade module that integrates the technical building equipment and supplies it with renewable energy to heat, cool and ventilate the adjoining rooms. This is made possible by a PV system integrated into the modular facade for supplying energy, a mini heat pump for heating and cooling, and a decentralized ventilation unit with heat recovery. In addition to being suitable for the renovation of existing facades, the system can also be used as a sustainable, energy-efficient solution in new builds.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO