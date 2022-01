So many of you gave back this holiday season to give needy families a feeling of hope for the future. Here are some special moments from the 45th season of Christmas Wish. The 45th Christmas Wish season wrapped up on Christmas Eve, so now let's take a look back at the most heart-breaking and inspirational moments. There were so many highs and lows as so many were struggling just to get by. It was a year of heartache for many of our Kentucky neighbors. We were just happy to make a small difference in their lives. We couldn't do it without all of you and your generosity!

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 15 DAYS AGO