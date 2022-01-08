Services That Should Exist In Midland Odessa

We all have our childhood memories of ringing in the New Year at home with our families. At my house, my mom used to hand out pots and pans from the kitchen with wooden spoons-and at midnight we'd all bang on the pots and pans with our spoons to welcome the new year in. And of course--as you get older--like 7th grade, 8th grade,, high school, so on and so forth... It's not so cool to be up late in your PJs banging on cookware with kitchen utensils--and you trade all that in for parties with your friends and significant others. All a part of growing up--and you look back on those memories of being little and being silly at home with your parents--and you'd give anything to go back there again.

