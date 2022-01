The Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival returned last July after being forced to cancel the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its return was not only welcomed by fans of the event and those that enjoy live music, but by Henderson area non-profits who benefit from proceeds raised during the event. In case you're unaware, the whole point of bringing the songwriters in for the three-day event every July isn't just for us to enjoy some great live music, it's to raise money for non-profits and other organizations that provide services to residents of Henderson County, as well as fund scholarships for students in the area pursuing a career in music or the arts. In order for those organizations and individuals to receive those funds, they must apply for them. A process that is underway now.

