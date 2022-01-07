Kings vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (16-25) play against the Denver Nuggets (18-18) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022

Sacramento Kings 111, Denver Nuggets 121 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones referenced this play tonight: “I know when to go get mine and when to create for others. I had one play when the kid went under the screen. I could have just shot the ball but I wanted to get my teammate involved. I knew he had it going. I passed it to Jeff. He hit the 3.” pic.twitter.com/me9PMR3Tzc – 2:53 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox has third straight 30-point game, but Nikola Jokic helps Nuggets outrun Kings.

Here’s how it happened and what Alvin Gentry, Alex Len and De’Aaron Fox had to say about it ⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:04 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll is up!

My thanks to @B_Skip1717 for hopping on postgame to talk about a strong 121-111 Nuggets win over the Kings.

-Jokić was great all around

-Good minutes from both Greens

-Barton and Morris fitting in

-Bones from deep denverstiffs.com/2022/1/7/22873… – 1:55 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Had plenty of candidates, but @Jeff Green‘s poster gets the nod for tonight’s @BallCorpHQ Shot of the Game!

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/sInxD8Tdzs – 1:00 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland finished with 13 points tonight. Denver’s 7-0 when he scores 10+ points, per Nuggets PR. – 12:57 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL finished this game with 8 turnovers, after committing only 5 last game (win vs. SAC), and shot the ball well once again, led by @Malik Monk, who scored 29 points and hit 7 3’s.

Avery Bradley started the game hot (13 points in the 1st Q), and @Talen Horton-Tucker added 21 points. – 12:51 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

FG% this season:

48.1 — Malik Monk

38.7 — Buddy Hield

3P% this season:

39.7 — Malik Monk

37.8 — Buddy Hield

Salary this season:

1.7M — Malik Monk

22M — Buddy Hield pic.twitter.com/66ThioEVxB – 12:45 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

A dominant offensive performance fueled tonight’s big win.

Key takeaways 📝

nba.com/nuggets/news/n… – 12:30 AM

Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV

On to the next one. Tough game in Denver but thrilled to be living a dream. #Kings #Nuggets #NBA #Denver @ Ball Arena instagram.com/p/CYdRUwkMAcz/… – 12:28 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Asked Jeff Green about Joker’s (lack of) whistles: “I see him getting fouled a lot, and I think he’s deserving of those calls. That’s the reigning MVP. He should get those calls.” – 12:23 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Spurs, Kings and Blazers, the three teams immediately behind the Wolves, all lost tonight. A good night in the standings for them. – 12:21 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jeff Green on jumping … at 35: “If I can jump, I’m gonna use it. … LeBron (37) is setting the future for me. I got big hopes for myself.” – 12:19 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Asked JaMychal Green if he wanted to play more alongside Nikola:

*Deeeeep sigh & laugh*

“Man, I wish.” – 12:15 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

For Serbian Christmas I had an AI generate some Nikola Jokic art. Happy to say, @alecgwin you are in no danger of being caught by machines yet. Happy nightmare fuel everyone, and happy Christmas Serbia. pic.twitter.com/l7C0AedfOS – 12:14 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones just described his dance as “moves like Jagger.” – 12:07 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Asked JaMychal Green if the team has been conditioned to move as soon as Joker touches the ball: “He pretty much tells you. He’ll tell you during walk-through what he’s looking for, where you need to be.” – 12:02 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jeff Green rocking a Marquette shirt because his Hoyas lost to Markus Howard’s Golden Eagles. pic.twitter.com/9G9jFN5N0X – 11:58 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

33 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST | 2 BLK | 2 STL

RT to vote‼️

#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JYuwnCF3hu – 11:53 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

With few exceptions (NO & SAC) the Mavs have been great in not only taking out lower rung teams, but stomping on them. Good teams do that. Good teams also have to be able to beat other good teams especially at home. They’ve done that vs DEN & GS. Another great test on Sun vs CHI – 11:49 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jeff Green was on a 20-minute restriction tonight. Plus, the Kings play big. That’s why JaMychal Green got the start, per Popeye Jones. Expect Jeff to move back into the starting five soon. – 11:45 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Final numbers from the W 📊 pic.twitter.com/M7wxnWR9Ah – 11:44 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Popeye Jones says it was between Facu Campazzo and Austin Rivers for the DPOG Chain tonight. It went to Rivers for holding Buddy Hield to just seven points. – 11:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Popeye Jones said Austin Rivers won the DPOG. Loved his effort against Buddy Hield. – 11:34 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

FINAL: Kings fall to the Nuggets, 121-111.

@De’Aaron Fox (30 PTS) posts his third consecutive 30-point game while @Alex Len (18 PTS), @Tyrese Haliburton (14 PTS), and @Marvin Bagley (12PTS) all finished in double figures. pic.twitter.com/SVHSHod8Vl – 11:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Best way to end the week!

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/NozxeajwZM – 11:27 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Joker’s wild. Nikola Jokic and rookie Bones Hyland carved up the Kings Friday night at the Pepsi Center. They made it look easy as the Nuggets ran over Sacramento by a final of 121-111. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the Kings’ third straight loss. – 11:26 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Kings 121-111.

-Joker proved he ain’t a 300 pound sloppy fat boy. Markieff Morris needs to take a look at this please @NBA

-Seven Nuggets in double figures. Ball was popping!

-Jeff Green with 18 points on 9 shots, was fantastic pic.twitter.com/zo51E6X8ZQ – 11:23 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

When Sacramento took Hield in the draft, a cheer went up from the watch party because it meant Jamal Murray was ours. All these years later, even with Murray currently out, gotta say I’m still happy with that result – and I’m sure Murray is too. – 11:22 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Final: Nuggets 121, Kings 111. – 11:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nice win for the #Nuggets, who snap their two-game losing streak.

32 assists to just 8 turnovers. That’s the number.

Denver now 19-18 on the season. – 11:22 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

NUGGETS WIN pic.twitter.com/HrM3wwcdoW – 11:22 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Defense ➡️ Offense

All courtesy of @Facundo Campazzo pic.twitter.com/lFA2H9TPPA – 11:21 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta sighting. – 11:21 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox has his third consecutive 30-point game for the Kings. – 11:20 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings on another one of their too little, too late runs. – 11:19 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

And Facu says goodnight to Sacramento. – 11:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Flagrant 1 on Len. – 11:10 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

30 points (and counting) in 29 minutes.

🚨 1 RT = 2 VOTES 🚨

#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/O0J4kPtooG – 11:10 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

If Jokić finishes the game, the Nuggets will be +10 in non-Jokić minutes on the game. – 11:05 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Jokic came out of the game up 14 with 2:40 to go in the 3rd Q.

The lead is now up to 19 points for Denver. – 11:03 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets fans are now cheering for Bol Bol…sigh… – 11:00 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Maurice Harkless suffered what looks like a possible ankle injury on an emphatic dunk that didn’t count because he stepped out of bounds on the catch behind the 3-point line. – 10:59 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones just shook Haliburton, and I can’t wait for you to see the .gif shake afterwards. #BizzyShake – 10:58 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

What in the world Bones…that was insane. – 10:58 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Looked like Moe Harkless rolled his ankle. He’s back on the Kings’ bench. – 10:57 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Just wanted to let you all know that 7 Nuggets players have now scored in double figures.

Thank you. – 10:55 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Might wanna get out of the way next time… pic.twitter.com/OyySk3F7qT – 10:55 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield just slapped/tossed a clipboard that was laying on the Kings bench heading into the timeout.

Nuggets on another run and frustrations are high. – 10:54 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

32 points from the Nuggets’ bench tonight early in the fourth. 16 from Jeff Green. 11 from Bones Hyland. – 10:53 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bones is nothing if not ambitious. That three was NOT a good shot lol, but who cares. – 10:52 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Uncle Jeff out here catching bodies in year 14 😳 pic.twitter.com/qoFSmbO2VQ – 10:52 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Nuggets targeted Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III on switches on their last three possessions. They all ended with Jeff Green dunks. Nuggets lead the Kings 96-85 to start the fourth quarter. – 10:50 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Let’s close this out pic.twitter.com/OhyHbLDeYr – 10:50 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Have to assume that Jeff Green poster was for Khloe Kardashian. – 10:49 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

DEJA VU UNCLE JEFF GREEN – 10:48 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Do we throw out De’Aaron Fox’s slow start to the season now or should we still be concerned with the slow start in back-to-back seasons? – 10:48 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Oh, Jeff is BACK 😱 pic.twitter.com/iSmUjH97XA – 10:48 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Same play to JaMychal Green resulting in nastier and nastier dunks. Kings have no answer for it, trail 96-85 headed to the 4th in Denver. – 10:48 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings make Jeff Green look like a superstar. 96-85 Nuggets heading to the fourth. – 10:47 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jesus Christ the things I’d do to be as athletic as Jeff Green – 10:47 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Damian Jones is getting an education from Nikola Jokic tonight. Tough night. – 10:40 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

The Spurs are 1-4 on this road trip and 4-6 over their last 10 games, but if the Kings lose tonight in Denver (they’re currently trailing in the 3rd quarter), SA will still be the 10th seed in the West. It’s a real rock fight for the final play-in spot. – 10:38 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

I think we are experiencing a pissed off Nikola Jokic

On Serbian Christmas.

Up to 27 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists.

He’s attacking every single play now and staring at the ref who refuses to call anything after every basket. – 10:37 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Both the 2nd and 3rd quarters the Kings have started well to cut into the lead, only to let is spin out of control again. Hard to win when it takes your big push just to get back into the game. – 10:35 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Alex Len is in double figures for the 5th time this season, notching a season high in Denver with 18 points now, his career high is 33. Has his work cut out for him trying to deny Nikola Jokic – 10:35 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Margin got a little too close for Nikola, who decided it was time to take the game over. Just like that, Nuggets are up 13 again. Joker with 11 in the quarter. He’s making light work of Sac’s interior defense. – 10:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic has taken over.

27 points in 25 minutes tonight. – 10:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Third foul on Jokic. Alex Len is having a big impact on this game after starting the second half in place of Damian Jones. – 10:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

We’ve lost track of how many dunks JaMychal has tonight 😤

@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/GCocO9BDvr – 10:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Tyrese Haliburton comes out of the game and looks to be favoring his right knee after getting tangled up with Will Barton. – 10:29 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Nuggets out of halftime, every time: pic.twitter.com/QoSpSXxgoM – 10:26 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings have cut the deficit to four after opening the second half with a 12-4 run. Much better energy so far here in the third quarter. De’Aaron Fox has 19 points, four rebounds and three assists. – 10:25 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The blown layups around the rim and blown coverages defensively…stop me if you’ve heard this before but the Nuggets have fully killed their own 20-point lead. – 10:24 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Great start to the 2nd half for the Kings, mostly because of Alex Len.

Kings suddenly within 4. – 10:23 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A 12-4 Kings start to the 3rd quarter. Nuggets timeout. – 10:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Death, taxes, third-quarter doldrums. Kings on 12-4 run to start the third. – 10:23 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Haliburton triple. 70-66 Nuggets. Crazy start to the third for the Kings. – 10:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox And-1. Kings down 7. – 10:21 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

It’s all Alex Len to start the third. Kings within 10 at 68-58. – 10:20 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Damian Jones won’t start in the second half, Kings go with Alex Len – 10:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alex Len is starting the second half. – 10:19 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Numbers after the first 24 📊 pic.twitter.com/ym1Dgk5cob – 10:12 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets lead Sacramento 66-54 at the half.

Jokic has 16 pts & 5 rebs, Morris has picked up where he left off with 11 pts and JaMychal Green has been excellent on both sides of the ball. He has 9 pts 8 rebs.

If you’re Coach Popeye, what’s your message to the team? – 10:09 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Halftime: Nuggets 66, Kings 54

De’Aaron Fox scored five points in the final 29 seconds to help the Kings cut into a big deficit. The Nuggets led by as many as 20. They shot 61.9% in the half while holding the Kings to 39.6%. Nikola Jokic leads all scorers with 16. Fox has 14. – 10:07 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

The most surprising stat from that half: Just two rebounds from Nikola Jokic. – 10:07 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Kings 66-54.

-Jokić with 16-2-5 but two missed FTs at the end

-JaMychal Green with 9 and 8

-Monte and Barton have combined for 19 points on 10 shots pic.twitter.com/g7QmeI9DzR – 10:05 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Scene: Will Barton walking to the locker room rapping Rapper’s Delight.

#Nuggets up 66-54 at the break. – 10:05 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Hard to believe the Kings are down 12 at the half. Feels like it should be a lot worse.

Denver shot 62%, 34 points in the paint and they have 18 assists on 26 made shots.

Good push by Fox at the end of the half. – 10:05 PM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

That pass Jokic made in open court, pretty incredible. Sabonis was a passing wizard in halfcourt. Asking my man @Kerry Eggers, for comparison between Jokic and Sabonis as passing big men. – 10:03 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings trail big heading to the have in Denver. 66-54 and it could have been much worse. Fox has 14, despite a rough start. – 10:03 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox with a crazy And-1. Kings are at least battling here to close out the second. 66-52 Nuggets. – 10:01 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

POINT. JOKER. 🤯🤯🤯

(📼 @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/v7QmzQR7cx – 9:59 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley-Fox 2-man game. I haven’t seen that in a long time, if ever. – 9:59 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

NBA Fans: “It’s already halfway through the season!” 🤯

Kings Fans: “It’s only halfway through the season.” 🤕 – 9:58 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

You gotta admit that it’s funny Malone never seems to beat the Kings but the Nuggets are up 20 without him. The team has got to be trolling him. 😂😂😂 – 9:57 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are shooting 30.8% from the field so far. 57-37 Nuggs with 4 min left in 2Q. – 9:57 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Nothing sloppy about this. pic.twitter.com/Bqkt94DAbO – 9:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets have 32 points in the paint alone. Kings have 37 total. Denver plastering Sacramento right now, 57-37. Five guys with at least seven points so far. Total team effort. – 9:55 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Love the rhythm the Nuggets are playing with right now. Great pace, great passing, great patience. – 9:55 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets have 16 assists and only two turnovers so far tonight. It’s the best they’ve passed the ball in a long time. – 9:55 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The crowd after that no-look pass from Nikola Jokic to JaMychal Green pic.twitter.com/Rw525n9qDN – 9:55 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

OMG Jokic. I was laughing with the bench at the curl three from Nikola on the out of bounds, but THAT PASS. pic.twitter.com/O5zibyMKxN – 9:55 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Will Barton is in his bag tonight. That pass was fantastic. – 9:54 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

There’s still a buzz in the arena a couple moments after Nikola flicked that bounce pass to J-Myke for the dunk. #Nuggets fans know what they’re watching.

And about half the bench threw up goggles. – 9:53 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Jokic’s passing is such a joy to watch. Just wow. – 9:53 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

What an incredible no-look pass from Nikola Jokic

(evergreen tweet) – 9:53 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

ohhhhhh Nikola that’s nice – 9:52 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are doing this thing tonight with JaMychal Green and Aaron Gordon where they make Jokić’s driving lanes as difficult as possible. – 9:52 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

good evening JOK3R – 9:50 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Great stretch from Bones Hyland just now in the second quarter. Two made step-back triples — it’s his first game with two or more made 3s since Dec. 17 (six games). Prime opportunity for him to find some confidence and rhythm again. – 9:48 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

THAT’S NOT NICE @BizzyBones11 pic.twitter.com/ZObRo84kqc – 9:47 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Dunno why the Nuggets don’t just make a bunch of shots more often. Makes the games so much easier. – 9:46 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nice, long rest for Joker. A rarity in a first half. Nuggets up 16. – 9:46 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Jokic back on the court. I think he went and took a nap while the Nuggets ran the Kings over. – 9:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets have 50 points with 7:20 left in the first half. – 9:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

JaMychal Green hits a three and it’s all going down for Denver right now. – 9:44 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A 10-0 Kings run quickly turns into a 12-0 run by the Nuggets. Bones Hyland heating up from the perimeter. – 9:43 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Kings are not moving and finding the open man when the Nuggets double team. And on the other end, Denver is basically in layup lines. It’s too easy on all sides. – 9:43 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones probably has the best shake on the team. After he danced on Tristan, Monte Morris imitated the dance on the bench. After he danced on Buddy, Jamal just threw his hands up. – 9:43 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alex Len snaps the 12-0 run with an And-1. Game of runs. – 9:43 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Bones just needed to see one go in.

Cashing my Bones 1.5 threes bet.😎 – 9:42 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

He’s getting BIZZY 👀 – 9:42 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

7-0 run for the Nuggets after the Kings cut the lead to 5. – 9:41 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Awesome first quarter with the starters in which they built a big lead.

Jokic comes out and the second unit comes in and it’s a 10-0 run for Sacramento.

Raise your hand if you’ve seen this coming. – 9:41 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Facu’s being harassed by Davion Mitchell and it’s not great. – 9:38 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harkless 3-ball. 9-0 run for Kings. 35-29 Nuggets. – 9:37 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

That was one of the best quarters of basketball I’ve seen from Denver in terms of urgency and passion. They were not going to let off the gas. Impressive stuff. – 9:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield with a triple to open the second. Kings get a stop. – 9:37 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets end the first quarter with 10 assists, and three from Joker. Also had 22 points in the paint to carry a 35-23 lead into the second. – 9:35 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

In the 21 years that I’ve watched Kings basketball and the 8 seasons I’ve covered the team professionally, I can’t remember a time where I’ve struggled watching like with this year’s group. There are nights where I genuinely dread it.

Kings down 35-23 after 1 quarter. – 9:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Haliburton drains a 3-ball to end the 1Q, but Kings trail but 12 at 35-23. Ugly first quarter. Defense completely out of sync. – 9:34 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Nuggets capitalize off of too many Kings mistakes, just really some ugly basketball by Sacramento at times in the opening quarter. Nuggets lead 35-23 headed to the 2nd quarter. – 9:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

The find 🥽

The finish 😍 pic.twitter.com/pSQkLKbSQD – 9:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

3 centers have stepped on the court for the Kings in the 1Q. – 9:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harkless with the corner 3. Kings needed that. 32-20 Nuggets lead. – 9:31 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets go full-bench with:

Facu

Bones

Rivers

Jeff Green

Zeke Nnaji – 9:30 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I love it when the Nuggets play faster. Denver has so many players who can push the break and create mismatches. – 9:29 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Will Barton is locked in tonight. Already two made 3s from him, plus two highlight-level assists to Monte Morris. Nuggets playing unselfish basketball with energy early on. – 9:29 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets lead 29-17 after 10 minutes and I can’t tell you how cathartic this is. – 9:28 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Some of the best basketball we’ve seen from the Nuggets in weeks. Playing with energy and urgency, especially in transition. 29-17 head start. – 9:28 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Popeye Jones calls a timeout so his team can catch a breath from running the Kings off the court. – 9:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Thrill is dropping some DIMES out there – 9:27 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings are getting beat in transition by…Nikola Jokic. – 9:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

15th dunk of the season for #⃣1⃣5⃣ pic.twitter.com/2x94YPwX2h – 9:27 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Jokic outruns the Kings for the layup. That happened. – 9:26 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Monte flexed, and Will Barton did the goggles after Morris’ and-1. #Nuggets offense already with a bunch of highlight-reel passes. – 9:25 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Will Barton has played extremely well on both ends this quarter. – 9:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nice take to the rim from Bagley. He’s playing aggressive. – 9:23 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

The Alex Len tip rebounds needs to stop. Just grab the ball. – 9:22 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

An early departure for Air Gordon 🛫 pic.twitter.com/KXMWyLB11d – 9:20 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I like the pace on offense for the Kings, but Denver is getting everything they want in the paint. – 9:18 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Fly meet windshield: Jokic just put Haliburton in the weight room. – 9:18 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic feeds Aaron Gordon for back-to-back dunks before scoring his first bucket. Nuggets lead 13-11 early. – 9:18 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Kings are not a good defensive team. – 9:18 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are having all kinds of communication issues on defense. – 9:17 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Woah, a side step rainbow three from Haliburton over Aaron Gordon. It’s gonna be that kinda night. – 9:13 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Haliburton with a big 3-pointer. Kings lead 7-3. – 9:13 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley with a pair of free throws. 2-0 Kings. – 9:12 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

One possession in, and Nikola Jokic is already barking at the ref on a no-call. – 9:11 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley to the line with a chance to open the scoring. – 9:11 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Greetings Nuggets fans far and wide we are coming to you live from @BallArenaDenver for Nuggets vs Kings on @AltitudeSR! pic.twitter.com/hlBDC59H32 – 9:11 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kings fined for assistant GM confronting scorer’s table over correct ruling nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/kin… – 9:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Oh, he’s ready 💨

#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZHR6pqlcec – 8:58 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets going with Monte, Will, AG, J-Myke and Nikola in the starting lineup. Will bring Jeff off the bench. – 8:52 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Y’all, it’s Friday, Monte’s back, guys look relaxed before hittin the court, and Jokic is a god. Let’s goooooo pic.twitter.com/aEFzVLjAQ2 – 8:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, Gordon, JaMychal Green, Jokic – 8:46 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Yao Ming on Bill Worrell: “I still remember my first game in Denver, you and Calvin Murphy told me, ‘You just play hard on the court and we’ll make you look good on TV’, which you always did.” – 8:42 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Clint Capela notched his team-leading 22nd double-double on 1/5 against Sacramento and is riding a four-game double-double streak into tonight’s match. Over those four games, the big man is averaging 17.3 points and 15.8 rebounds. – 8:41 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

First 🖐️ on the floor!

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/uvo2sJpdYT – 8:40 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Chauncey Billups and Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff both grew up in Denver. Bickerstaff says they’ve known each other since 7th grade. – 8:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets starters tonight:

Monte Morris

Will Barton

Aaron Gordon

Jeff Green

Nikola Jokić – 8:35 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Marvin Bagley

👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/cGK7wjqMzE – 8:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets – 1/7:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Damian Jones – 8:32 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Terence Davis (ankle) is available for tonight’s game against the Nuggets. – 8:31 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Terence Davis will be available for the Kings tonight. – 8:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report at Denver Nuggets – 1/7:

Terence Davis II (left ankle soreness) – AVAILABLE – 8:31 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Brought the heat to the Rocky Mountains 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8qchfivGI2 – 8:14 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

2 > 1

Your vote counts TWICE today, so RT to send #NikolaJokic to #NBAAllStar 🌟 pic.twitter.com/H1tkmW6R9D – 7:59 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

“I just think that we’re not running. I don’t think it’s anything that the defense has done and that’s the most disturbing thing. No one can control you running and not running except you.” – Alvin Gentry on Kings being bottom-five in pace over past five games – 7:50 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Some pregame updates from Popeye Jones ahead of tonight’s game against the Kings:

Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland were both sent home yesterday with non-COVID illnesses.

Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji are still questionable for tonight’s game after exiting health and safety protocols. – 7:49 PM

Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV

Work mode activated. Join me and @kayte for the call of @sacramentokings at @Denver Nuggets tonight at 5:30 on @nbcsauthentic #NBA @ Denver, Colorado instagram.com/p/CYcwt9NsxgV/… – 7:43 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Alvin Gentry calls Nikola Jokic a top-3 passer in the NBA and says that his “basketball IQ is probably as good as anyone in the league.” – 7:43 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Nuggets:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Damian Jones – 7:38 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

How are you rolling up, 🚲 or 🛴?

@socios – 7:38 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jeff Green is out here for warmups at his normal time. I’d expect him to play tonight. – 7:33 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon played through a non-COVID illness against the Jazz two nights ago. He wasn’t 100%. The Nuggets sent him and Bones Hyland, who also hasn’t been feeling well, home yesterday. Both have continued to test negative and are excepted to play tonight. – 7:28 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Popeye Jones described this four-game span as HC as a joy but also busy. Said he’s had to field texts about Cornelie’s status, Vlatko’s foot surgery, non-COVID illnesses to AG and Bones and, oh yeah, the status of his actual head coach. Called it busy but rewarding. – 7:25 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Popeye Jones also mentioned a few of the players that were with the Nuggets last season talked in the locker room about how Sacramento swept Denver last season. They don’t want that happening again. – 7:25 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Popeye Jones also revealed the Nuggets will get 4 of their coaches back tonight.

Coach Malone is still in health and safety protocols. – 7:23 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Monte Morris will be back in the starting lineup tonight for the Nuggets. Facu Campazzo will come off the bench. – 7:22 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Just relaying a message here but…if anyone knows of any good bass fishing holes near Denver, please let Popeye Jones know. – 7:22 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Popeye notes that the Kings swept the Nuggets last season and that some of the guys on the team were discussing that fact earlier today during the team meeting. – 7:20 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Monte Morris will return to the starting lineup tonight, #Nuggets acting coach Popeye Jones said. Morris came off the bench in his return to the lineup on Wednesday – 7:19 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Sounds like Monte Morris will be back in the starting lineup tonight. – 7:18 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Monte Morris will start tonight. Facu Campazzo will come off the bench, Popeye Jones says. – 7:18 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Popeye Jones said the #Nuggets got a bunch of coaches back today and said hopefully they get their “lead singer” back soon. This will be Malone’s fourth consecutive game due to H&S. – 7:18 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Popeye Jones says the Nuggets have four assistant coaches back from health and safety protocols tonight against Sacramento: “Hopefully we get the lead singer back soon.” – 7:17 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Popeye Jones says that the Nuggets got 4 coaches back today from health and safety protocols. – 7:16 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Going out this weekend? 🍻

@MarkJonesESPN and @GoSafelyCA want to remind you to stick to the Go Safely Game Plan and get a designated driver if you plan on drinking. pic.twitter.com/QJ7rVSnfBW – 7:00 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are making Neemias Queta, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II available for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets. – 6:01 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Last month, the Kings partnered with @LesSchwab on a Toy Drive for the Volunteers of America Veterans Service Center in Sacramento to make Christmas special for local families 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/Xig2Y0nk9x – 6:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Over/Under 43 rebounds for the squad tonight?

Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!

➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV

#MileHighBasketball – 5:57 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I just submitted my mid-season awards ballot for a piece we’re running soon so I figured I’d share my votes:

MVP: Nikola Jokic

DPOY: Draymond Green

6MOY: Tyler Herro

ROY: Evan Mobley

MIP: Ja Morant

COY: Billy Donovan

EOY: Arturas Karnisovas – 5:46 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Richaun Holmes is out for the Kings tonight against the Nuggets, which means the Nuggets may have a chance.

If Denver loses this one, the vibes will be monumentally bad. – 5:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta has also joined the Kings in Denver where they take on the Nuggets tonight. With both Holmes and Metu out (health and safety), Queta should be active. – 5:02 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sacramento has recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 4:45 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Still sidelined by cheap shot, Markieff Morris calls Nikola Jokic ‘sloppy fat boy’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/sti… – 4:44 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Sacramento Kings have recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 4:35 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Boston Celtics have waived former Kings forward Jabari Parker. – 4:31 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

No one more deserving of an All-Star starting spot🃏

⭐️ 1 RT = 2 VOTES ⭐️

#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/yVlId9YN6s – 4:30 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Popeye Jones will coach the Nuggets again tonight vs. the Kings, I’m told. Michael Malone is still in health and safety protocols.

Some good news: Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez is out of health and safety protocols and will be on Denver’s bench tonight. – 4:08 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Kings made 121 3-pointers at home in December!

This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/zweBPVCiLj – 4:00 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

From Frank Drucker: Curry-less Warriors and clue-less Pelicans went combined 15-for-67 from 3-point line Thursday evening. ‘I’ve never remotely fired that many blanks, ever,’ Tristan Thompson said. – 3:48 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Just schooled the neighborhood children on proper downhill sledding. Traveling at luge speed, flew off, nearly broke a dozen bones, but am now a legend. Worth it. – 3:38 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Nuggets forward Petr Cornelie has entered NBA health and safety protocols. He is out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 3:34 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Petr Cornelie has entered health and safety protocols for the Nuggets. – 3:01 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green (health and safety) are both expected to be available tonight, per source. That would’ve meant no 10-day players would be available, except that Petr Cornelie has entered health and safety protocols. Bottom line: Davon Reed should be available tonight. – 3:01 PM