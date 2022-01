The agent of Axel Tuanzebe has explained leaving his loan with Aston Villa for Napoli. The Manchester United defender is on a six month deal without a permanent option. “Axel is very excited to begin a new chapter in his football career, playing abroad and for a club with so much history behind it and fans who worship football," Dimitri Tuanzebe of Millennial Sports Management told ESPN.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO