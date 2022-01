Pokemon GO 's New Year event has started on December 31, 2021, at 10:00 PM local time and it will last until June 4, 2022, 8:00 PM, giving trainers about five days to enjoy it as they see fit. Considering many will be stuck with preparations and celebration of the New Year, as well as hungover the day after, the actual time they will have to enjoy with POGO will be cut almost in half.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO