Aminta Skye – “Ring Around the Sun”

“Pandering Meandering” is a new track from Lunavela, the project of New Zealand-based singer/songwriter Steve Mathieson (formerly frontman of Collapsing Cities). There’s a vulnerable Brit-pop quality to the melodic vocal yearning and quick-swiping guitar progressions. “I want to tell you how I really feel, but I know it will turn you off,” Mathieson beings the track alongside playful guitars. “I just wanna hold you, but I know the rules, you never get a girlfriend when you want one,” he sings as the melody exudes a more sentimental yearning. The mid-point sees the vocals fade as the guitars invigorate alongside a thumping rhythmic expansion, guiding seamlessly again to Mathieson’s amiable vocals and hooky title-referencing refrain. “Pandering Meandering” is a passionate, catchy success from Lunavela, lyrically “about Mathieson’s confusing trials and tribulations with online dating – specifically going on what he thought was a date, that turned out not to be.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO