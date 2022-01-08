ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Aminta Skye – “Ring Around the Sun”

By Singer/Songwriter
obscuresound.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Ring Around the Sun” is the standout debut single from Los Angeles-based artist Aminta Skye. The 19-year-old singer/songwriter touts a stirring vocal presence, on display throughout the track alongside trickling acoustics initially, and later into a rousing...

www.obscuresound.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Guitar World Magazine

Guitarist records entire album using only broken guitars

Current popular thinking among guitar circles would have you believe that, in order to record a half-decent album that sounds relatively professional, we need to be using fully functioning gear. Now, this doesn’t mean we have to use the most expensive electric guitars to get a good sound – there...
MUSIC
NME

Neil Young drops surprise archival album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young gave fans of his ‘Archives’ project an extra-special Christmas gift this year, dropping the eight-track ‘Summer Songs’ record that he first teased last month. The archival album was initially recorded in 1987, tracked at the Broken Arrow Ranch in Redwood City, California. It’s unclear...
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Rig Rundown:Circles Around the Sun

Guitarist John Lee Shannon and bassist Dan Horne explore the sonic space with a mix of vintage amps, DIY cabs, and plenty of pedals. Founded by the late Neal Casal, this instrumental band of sonic explorers was born out of a request for set-break music during the Grateful Dead’s final run of shows in San Francisco and Chicago during 2015. Originally, CATS was going to be a one-off project, but fan feedback pushed Casal and company to release it as Interludes for the Dead. This wasn’t simply wordless Dead covers, but new creations formed in essence and spirt of the Dead.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Bagel Pat – “Dalia”

A seductively lush psych-pop track, Bagel Pat‘s “Dalia” is the first single from the artist’s upcoming album, dreamless. Tender guitar twangs play lovingly amidst a mellow rhythm section and synth-laden pulsations, leading to serene vocals past the 30-second mark. The hypnotic vocals past the first minute, referencing the track title, play with especially hypnotic results as the vocals gear into a passionate rise. The woodwind touch in the conclusion is another invigorating addition. “Dalia” is an engrossing, deeply consuming psychedelic success from Bagel Pat, whose album dreamless I’m certainly now anticipating.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
obscuresound.com

Interview with Blueanimal

Below is our interview with Orlando-based act Blueanimal, recently featured with the track “Figment That Was Me.”. Blueanimal’s third full-length, Figment That Was Me, explores a more grunge-inspired sound. What inspired this stylistic emphasis?. Growing up in the 90s I was too young to really experience the grunge...
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Hasten Mercy – “These Things”

A gently pulsing synth and lush piano additives complement tender vocals throughout the engaging “These Things,” a recent track from Hasten Mercy, the project of Michael Baker (member of the band Head Fake). The track comes via the new EP of the same name, showing an enjoyable fusion of synth-pop and singer/songwriter appeal. The Toronto-born Baker shows intriguing atmosphere throughout “These Things,” lyrically contemplating afternoon walks and spontaneity amidst buzzing synth-laden ruminations, expanding with enjoyable effervescence upon the piano additions. “These Things” is a satisfying, well-produced output from Hasten Mercy.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Mild Monk – “Midnight Disco”

A moody stunner from Mild Monk, “Midnight Disco” enthralls with its hazy guitars and hooky vocal work, lyrically conveying the beauty of self-confidence. The project, fronted by San Jose-based artist Henry Stein, makes a strong impression throughout, both melodically and atmospherically. The surf-friendly guitar glistening and “sha-la-la,” backing vocals hypnotize from the get-go, as the vocals ask “can we go out to the midnight disco?” A piano-laden bounce and lush guitar work joins alongside the “can’t we just take off for the night?” line — hooking again during the seductive “let’s dance, like the room’s on fire,” regaling. Each successive “ooh-sha-la-la,” backing vocal plays with spine-chilling effect. “Midnight Disco” mesmerizes with its mood and melodic pull.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Newsom
obscuresound.com

Sugarloaf Beach – “Champagne Beach”

Conveying a suavely melodic rock sound, as its title would aptly suggest, “Champagne Beach” is a recent single from Brazilian singer/songwriter Sugarloaf Beach. Based in Melbourne, Sugarloaf Beach infuses elements of surf-rock, dream-pop, and Motown with tropicália and bossa nova rhythmic inspiration. Quaint guitars on “Champagne Beach” meander alongside laid-back vocals and a charming mellotron/organ bolstering, the one-minute mark unveiling a textural expansion coinciding with a mysterious vocal tonal shift. “I’m feeling like a tourist,” the vocals let out prior to a psychedelic synth-laden bridge that rounds the three-minute mark, arriving back into the familiarly gentle waters of the introduction thereafter. “Champagne Beach” is a stylish, hooky success from Sugarloaf Beach.
MUSIC
The Day

Boogie Wonder Band rings in New Year at Mohegan Sun

Boogie Wonder Band has become a New Year’s Eve fixture at Mohegan Sun’s Wolf Den, and for good reason. If you want a joyous, dance-happy soundtrack to your Dec. 31 night, it doesn’t get much better than this. The group, which plays shows at 8 and 11...
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Interview with Happy Pill Academy

Below is our interview with London-based project Happy Pill Academy, featured recently with the release ‘Postcards to and from a Doomed Civilisation.’. Your new release, Postcards to and from a Doomed Civilisation, is an epic concept album, led by a robot protagonist. Were there any particular influences for this concept?
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Leadbetter Band – “Waterdogs”

Producing a passionate rock sound with throwback appeal, it’s no wonder that Oregon-based trio Leadbetter Band opened for ZZ Top this past August. Vocalist/guitarist and songwriter Eric Leadbetter is no stranger to the stage, playing hundreds of shows annually; the group successfully brings their acclaimed live sound to the studio with this year’s album Howl, a collection of Leadbetter’s favorite original songs. Opening track “Howl” features a nostalgic southern-rock sound. Angsty guitar tones and a pulsing bass line drive to confident vocals, the “shining bright on the hills,” rise around the one-minute mark proving memorably with the anthemic vocal layers and guitar pulsations. The final 30 seconds, with added guitar lines and especially anthemic vocals, closes “Waterdogs” with enjoyable precision. The remainder of Howl maintains the enjoyable rock sound of its opening track.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustics#Raggae#Rock
obscuresound.com

Lunavela – “Pandering Meandering”

“Pandering Meandering” is a new track from Lunavela, the project of New Zealand-based singer/songwriter Steve Mathieson (formerly frontman of Collapsing Cities). There’s a vulnerable Brit-pop quality to the melodic vocal yearning and quick-swiping guitar progressions. “I want to tell you how I really feel, but I know it will turn you off,” Mathieson beings the track alongside playful guitars. “I just wanna hold you, but I know the rules, you never get a girlfriend when you want one,” he sings as the melody exudes a more sentimental yearning. The mid-point sees the vocals fade as the guitars invigorate alongside a thumping rhythmic expansion, guiding seamlessly again to Mathieson’s amiable vocals and hooky title-referencing refrain. “Pandering Meandering” is a passionate, catchy success from Lunavela, lyrically “about Mathieson’s confusing trials and tribulations with online dating – specifically going on what he thought was a date, that turned out not to be.”
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Aura Blaze – “Open-Mindedness”

Strutting a soaring electro-pop sound with ’80s aesthetic nostalgia, “Open-Mindedness” is a track from Aura Blaze, the project of New Jersey-based musician Rhode Rachel. Coming from the newly released 3-track EP of the same name, “Open-Mindedness” enthralls with lush distant backing vocal effects, a swelling synth pad, and an eerie glistening that leads into the solemn vocal lead. Past the one-minute turn, the vocals exude a more charismatic uptick, aesthetically sporting a throwback tint relatively reminiscent of Annie Lennox’s “Don’t Let It Bring You Down.” The bass-laden escalation in the second half also recalls Neon Indian’s Vega Intl. Night School, especially the psych-friendly burst that initiates the final minute. “Open-Mindedness” is a stirring success from Aura Blaze, previously impressing with the track “The Sparkling Black.”
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Clara Hannigan – “Sonder”

A soulful ode to NYC, “Sonder” is a recent track from Clara Hannigan. The initial lyrics reflect the constant bustle of NYC, from a window’s view of city dwellers smoking on their balconies and congregating. The serene guitar licks past the one-minute mark coincide with a spirited vocal rise, the subsequent “I was so certain,” vocal line bolstered by a backing shimmer that exudes a funky charisma. The “just a stranger,” rise plays memorably; Hannigan’s vocals exude a sweltering, reminiscing quality that plays excellently alongside the soulful guitars and keys. “Sonder” is a stellar production and melodic output from Hannigan.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
MetalSucks

Voivod Debut New Song “Paranormalium”

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have released a new single, “Paranormalium.”. “Paranormalium” will serve as the opening track on Voivod’s upcoming studio album, Synchro Anarchy, out worldwide on February 11, 2022 via Century Media Records. Voivod guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain checked in with the following comment...
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nonante-Cinq

Angèle was already one of the biggest Francophone pop stars, and then she made a song with Dua Lipa. First a bonus track on the deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia, then released as a single several months later, “Fever”—featuring Angèle—did more than bring the 26-year old Belgian singer-songwriter into the international spotlight; it encapsulated the emotional breadth possible within nu-disco. Dua Lipa’s voice dominates the track, delivering the first verse and chorus with confidence; this is her song. But the climax comes when the tropical house beat drops and Angèle whisper-sings the second verse in French. Her airy, sensitive voice provides a brief but necessary counterpoint to Dua Lipa’s boldness, driving home the anxiety-ridden love song.
THEATER & DANCE
obscuresound.com

Interview with Ryan Costello

Below is our interview with Washington-based artist Ryan Costello, whose album ‘Moon Song‘ released in October. He was also formerly the lead singer of previously featured Florida-based indie-folk band The Oaks. Your new album, Moon Song, presents an ardent, haunting folk sound. There’s a recurring theme about creating...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 10 most heartbreaking doom metal songs

With its roots stretching back to Black Sabbath themselves, doom metal harkens back to the very origin of heavy metal, despairing wails and apocalyptic riffs setting a very different pace to the colourful vibrance of the late-60s rock scene. In the five decades since Black Sabbath first set the pace for legions of miserablist bands to come doom, much like the wider heavy metal genre, has evolved enormously, expanding its scope past spirits and demons from beyond the void to cover existential crises, depression, death, grief and romance (among much, much more).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy