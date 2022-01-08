Leadbetter Band – “Waterdogs”

The South is filled with such a strong musical history that has continued to evolve as music does, and Texas in particular has always played a huge part in the industry. The Unlikely Candidates is a good example of this, as the current five-piece has been forging a different path than that of those earlier examples of Texas music. These guys definitely fit in more with the alternative and indie-rock scene that has boomed since the days of pure country musicians in the area. Today, Texas is just a hotbed for every genre, and The Unlikely Candidates are coming into their own with a debut album that will be on the way sooner rather than later—a mix of rock, pop, and good vibes.

