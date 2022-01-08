ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Leadbetter Band – “Waterdogs”

obscuresound.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducing a passionate rock sound with throwback appeal, it’s no wonder that Oregon-based trio Leadbetter Band opened for ZZ Top this past August. Vocalist/guitarist and songwriter Eric Leadbetter is no stranger to the stage,...

www.obscuresound.com

Guitar World Magazine

Guitarist records entire album using only broken guitars

Current popular thinking among guitar circles would have you believe that, in order to record a half-decent album that sounds relatively professional, we need to be using fully functioning gear. Now, this doesn’t mean we have to use the most expensive electric guitars to get a good sound – there...
MUSIC
elonnewsnetwork.com

BEST OF: Local Band/Musician

Senior Grace Contino was introduced to local Burlington band Love & Valor when she first came to Elon in 2018. Now, looking back, she said she realized just how much of an impact the band made. Love & Valor was voted “Best Local Band/Musician” by the Elon community.
BURLINGTON, NC
NME

Neil Young drops surprise archival album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young gave fans of his ‘Archives’ project an extra-special Christmas gift this year, dropping the eight-track ‘Summer Songs’ record that he first teased last month. The archival album was initially recorded in 1987, tracked at the Broken Arrow Ranch in Redwood City, California. It’s unclear...
MUSIC
theavtimes.com

Bullfrogg Blues Band coming to Palmdale Playhouse

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East, will present the Bullfrogg Blues band live in concert on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. The Bullfrogg Blues Band (BBB) is a melting pot of some of the finest musicians on one stage. With an old soul feel and youthful energy, BBB touches on rock, country, and powerful original blues. Band members include top notch seasoned players including Manny Cat on bass, Danny Gerrass on drums, Noel Deis on keys, Neil Werner on harmonica, and the supercharged trio of lead guitar players including Ric Ilejay, Mark Burgess, and Roby Duron.
PALMDALE, CA
ModestoView

The State Battle of the Bands

A Battle of the Bands will be taking place on March 13 at the State Theatre with a $2500 Grand prize and $1500 Fan Favorite award. The event intends to showcase 8 of the areas brightest playing 2 songs each. To participate you will need to record a video of you performing an original song and upload it to YouTube for judges to narrow down their picks and later for fans to vote by liking the video. 3 spots will be picked by a panel of experts and 5 spots will be determined by fan votes. The Battle of the Bands is open to full bands and solo performers of any age. There is a $15 non-refundable entry fee. The deadline to apply is January 15th at 11:59 pm.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

15 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reinvented Themselves

Being a one-trick pony has always been a bit of an issue through the rock world. Although there’s nothing wrong with having one musical style and staying with it, some musicians are eventually going to want to start exploring and come up with something that nobody has heard before. And instead of just testing the waters, these bands jumped into a new sound head first and actually became stronger after it. Whereas most rock ’n’ roll might be a blast, playing with your sound every now and again is always a lot more fun.
ROCK MUSIC
wbjb.org

Band Of Horses – Crutch

Band of Horses formed in 2004 in Seattle, Washington by Ben Bridwell. The band has released five studio albums, including 2010’s Grammy-nominated Infinite Arms. The band’s lineup, which included Mat Brooke for the debut album, has undergone several changes. The most-recent lineup of Bridwell, Ryan Monroe, Tyler Ramsey, Bill Reynolds, and Creighton Barrett, was together several years and recorded three albums. That lineup ceased when Ramsey and Reynolds departed in 2017. In October 2021, Band of Horses issued the new single “Crutch” and announced the upcoming release of Things Are Great, their first album with Matt Gentling and Ian MacDougall, and sixth overall. Calling it “a return to their earlier work and the kind of raw ethos that lies at the heart of Band of Horses,” Things Are Great is due for release on January 21, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
bendsource.com

Band Fact Sheet: The Unlikely Candidates

The South is filled with such a strong musical history that has continued to evolve as music does, and Texas in particular has always played a huge part in the industry. The Unlikely Candidates is a good example of this, as the current five-piece has been forging a different path than that of those earlier examples of Texas music. These guys definitely fit in more with the alternative and indie-rock scene that has boomed since the days of pure country musicians in the area. Today, Texas is just a hotbed for every genre, and The Unlikely Candidates are coming into their own with a debut album that will be on the way sooner rather than later—a mix of rock, pop, and good vibes.
MUSIC
rcreader.com

The Avey Grouws Band, January 7

Friday, January 7, 7:30 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Performing in support of their second album Tell Tale Heart – which debuted at number seven on Billboard's Blues Albums chart this past fall – the Quad Cities musicians of the Avey Grouws Band play a January 7 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, demonstrating why Goldmine praised their 2021 release for its “adept arrangements, clear confidence, and a decidedly agile approach as far as the shifts in style.”
DAVENPORT, IA
obscuresound.com

Mild Monk – “Midnight Disco”

A moody stunner from Mild Monk, “Midnight Disco” enthralls with its hazy guitars and hooky vocal work, lyrically conveying the beauty of self-confidence. The project, fronted by San Jose-based artist Henry Stein, makes a strong impression throughout, both melodically and atmospherically. The surf-friendly guitar glistening and “sha-la-la,” backing vocals hypnotize from the get-go, as the vocals ask “can we go out to the midnight disco?” A piano-laden bounce and lush guitar work joins alongside the “can’t we just take off for the night?” line — hooking again during the seductive “let’s dance, like the room’s on fire,” regaling. Each successive “ooh-sha-la-la,” backing vocal plays with spine-chilling effect. “Midnight Disco” mesmerizes with its mood and melodic pull.
THEATER & DANCE
obscuresound.com

Sugarloaf Beach – “Champagne Beach”

Conveying a suavely melodic rock sound, as its title would aptly suggest, “Champagne Beach” is a recent single from Brazilian singer/songwriter Sugarloaf Beach. Based in Melbourne, Sugarloaf Beach infuses elements of surf-rock, dream-pop, and Motown with tropicália and bossa nova rhythmic inspiration. Quaint guitars on “Champagne Beach” meander alongside laid-back vocals and a charming mellotron/organ bolstering, the one-minute mark unveiling a textural expansion coinciding with a mysterious vocal tonal shift. “I’m feeling like a tourist,” the vocals let out prior to a psychedelic synth-laden bridge that rounds the three-minute mark, arriving back into the familiarly gentle waters of the introduction thereafter. “Champagne Beach” is a stylish, hooky success from Sugarloaf Beach.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

AC30s Ska and Rocksteady band

Accomplished musicians, crowd-pleasing set, relaxed venue and great atmosphere. Great night at the Rhodehouse in Sutton Coldfield dancing and prancing to the fantastic AC30S. It's my 2nd time seeing this band. Love the music and the atmosphere. My partner and I were on the floor all night. Definitely a group to for mature lovers of saga and rocksteady.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Interview with Blueanimal

Below is our interview with Orlando-based act Blueanimal, recently featured with the track “Figment That Was Me.”. Blueanimal’s third full-length, Figment That Was Me, explores a more grunge-inspired sound. What inspired this stylistic emphasis?. Growing up in the 90s I was too young to really experience the grunge...
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Thorslund – “Firecracker Man”

Touting a passionate and catchy sound steeped in classic rock ‘n’ roll and power pop charisma, “Firecracker Man” is a recent track from Canadian-American band Thorslund. The “tell me what you need,” melodic shift around the two-minute mark plays cleverly; the hook is replay-inducing and serves well at the track’s mid-point, gearing up for the heavy guitar-led nostalgia in the verses and “I’m the long-awaited,” central hook. The track touts a rock-friendly swagger throughout, reminding of Aerosmith in their heyday. There’s an accessible familiarity within the passionate rock sound that convinces throughout. Look for the band’s debut album to release early this year.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Clara Hannigan – “Sonder”

A soulful ode to NYC, “Sonder” is a recent track from Clara Hannigan. The initial lyrics reflect the constant bustle of NYC, from a window’s view of city dwellers smoking on their balconies and congregating. The serene guitar licks past the one-minute mark coincide with a spirited vocal rise, the subsequent “I was so certain,” vocal line bolstered by a backing shimmer that exudes a funky charisma. The “just a stranger,” rise plays memorably; Hannigan’s vocals exude a sweltering, reminiscing quality that plays excellently alongside the soulful guitars and keys. “Sonder” is a stellar production and melodic output from Hannigan.
MUSIC
revuewm.com

Ten Bands to Watch in 2022

There’s nothing normal about the so-called “return to normal.” And there’s definitely been nothing normal about the return of live music, which has suffered through fits and spurts, as endless, elusive variants and shifting public health policies have made it nearly impossible to resume concerts in any sort of confident, conventional fashion. That hasn’t stopped the many talented musicians in our area from pursuing their passions by any means necessary: digital, virtual, remote, or live on stage, sharing their songs to eager listeners everywhere, and pushing forward into the better future we all hope is just around the corner. Here are 10 local bands doing exciting things in 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
L.A. Weekly

Living a Dada Life

Living a Dada Life: Swedish DJ duo Dada Life will perform a set at the Academy on Saturday, alongside No Pants Party, Brandon Scott and Calinovas. It’s been over three years since the Our Nation album, but they released three singers in 2021: “Love is Coming Down,” “Noise Heaven,” and “Electronic Circus Weapon.”
MUSIC

