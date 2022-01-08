ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Clara Hannigan – “Sonder”

obscuresound.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soulful ode to NYC, “Sonder” is a recent track from Clara Hannigan. The initial lyrics reflect the constant bustle of NYC, from a window’s view of city dwellers smoking on their balconies and congregating. The serene guitar...

www.obscuresound.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Living a Dada Life

Living a Dada Life: Swedish DJ duo Dada Life will perform a set at the Academy on Saturday, alongside No Pants Party, Brandon Scott and Calinovas. It’s been over three years since the Our Nation album, but they released three singers in 2021: “Love is Coming Down,” “Noise Heaven,” and “Electronic Circus Weapon.”
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Sugarloaf Beach – “Champagne Beach”

Conveying a suavely melodic rock sound, as its title would aptly suggest, “Champagne Beach” is a recent single from Brazilian singer/songwriter Sugarloaf Beach. Based in Melbourne, Sugarloaf Beach infuses elements of surf-rock, dream-pop, and Motown with tropicália and bossa nova rhythmic inspiration. Quaint guitars on “Champagne Beach” meander alongside laid-back vocals and a charming mellotron/organ bolstering, the one-minute mark unveiling a textural expansion coinciding with a mysterious vocal tonal shift. “I’m feeling like a tourist,” the vocals let out prior to a psychedelic synth-laden bridge that rounds the three-minute mark, arriving back into the familiarly gentle waters of the introduction thereafter. “Champagne Beach” is a stylish, hooky success from Sugarloaf Beach.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Hasten Mercy – “These Things”

A gently pulsing synth and lush piano additives complement tender vocals throughout the engaging “These Things,” a recent track from Hasten Mercy, the project of Michael Baker (member of the band Head Fake). The track comes via the new EP of the same name, showing an enjoyable fusion of synth-pop and singer/songwriter appeal. The Toronto-born Baker shows intriguing atmosphere throughout “These Things,” lyrically contemplating afternoon walks and spontaneity amidst buzzing synth-laden ruminations, expanding with enjoyable effervescence upon the piano additions. “These Things” is a satisfying, well-produced output from Hasten Mercy.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Mild Monk – “Midnight Disco”

A moody stunner from Mild Monk, “Midnight Disco” enthralls with its hazy guitars and hooky vocal work, lyrically conveying the beauty of self-confidence. The project, fronted by San Jose-based artist Henry Stein, makes a strong impression throughout, both melodically and atmospherically. The surf-friendly guitar glistening and “sha-la-la,” backing vocals hypnotize from the get-go, as the vocals ask “can we go out to the midnight disco?” A piano-laden bounce and lush guitar work joins alongside the “can’t we just take off for the night?” line — hooking again during the seductive “let’s dance, like the room’s on fire,” regaling. Each successive “ooh-sha-la-la,” backing vocal plays with spine-chilling effect. “Midnight Disco” mesmerizes with its mood and melodic pull.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc
obscuresound.com

Interview with Blueanimal

Below is our interview with Orlando-based act Blueanimal, recently featured with the track “Figment That Was Me.”. Blueanimal’s third full-length, Figment That Was Me, explores a more grunge-inspired sound. What inspired this stylistic emphasis?. Growing up in the 90s I was too young to really experience the grunge...
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Interview with Happy Pill Academy

Below is our interview with London-based project Happy Pill Academy, featured recently with the release ‘Postcards to and from a Doomed Civilisation.’. Your new release, Postcards to and from a Doomed Civilisation, is an epic concept album, led by a robot protagonist. Were there any particular influences for this concept?
MUSIC
wtju.net

Clara Schumann – Early Piano Works

In early 20th Century music history, she was Mrs. Robert Schumann, wife of a Great Composer. Later histories noted her prodigious talent as a pianist. As the century progressed, Clara’s own compositions were re-evaluated, performed, and recorded. This release adds to our understanding of Clara Wieck Schumann — both...
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Thorslund – “Firecracker Man”

Touting a passionate and catchy sound steeped in classic rock ‘n’ roll and power pop charisma, “Firecracker Man” is a recent track from Canadian-American band Thorslund. The “tell me what you need,” melodic shift around the two-minute mark plays cleverly; the hook is replay-inducing and serves well at the track’s mid-point, gearing up for the heavy guitar-led nostalgia in the verses and “I’m the long-awaited,” central hook. The track touts a rock-friendly swagger throughout, reminding of Aerosmith in their heyday. There’s an accessible familiarity within the passionate rock sound that convinces throughout. Look for the band’s debut album to release early this year.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
obscuresound.com

Aminta Skye – “Ring Around the Sun”

“Ring Around the Sun” is the standout debut single from Los Angeles-based artist Aminta Skye. The 19-year-old singer/songwriter touts a stirring vocal presence, on display throughout the track alongside trickling acoustics initially, and later into a rousing rock-forward fervency during the “everything you said,” refrain. “Ring Around the Sun” shows a consuming evolution from singer/songwriter intimacy into soaring rock theatrics throughout the second half. Skye’s vocals shift admirably, evolving from a Joanna Newsom-like folk presence into anthemic rock rises. “Ring Around the Sun” is a surefire success of a debut from Aminta Skye, produced with Portland-based Yu Kiatvongcharoeon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
obscuresound.com

Aura Blaze – “Open-Mindedness”

Strutting a soaring electro-pop sound with ’80s aesthetic nostalgia, “Open-Mindedness” is a track from Aura Blaze, the project of New Jersey-based musician Rhode Rachel. Coming from the newly released 3-track EP of the same name, “Open-Mindedness” enthralls with lush distant backing vocal effects, a swelling synth pad, and an eerie glistening that leads into the solemn vocal lead. Past the one-minute turn, the vocals exude a more charismatic uptick, aesthetically sporting a throwback tint relatively reminiscent of Annie Lennox’s “Don’t Let It Bring You Down.” The bass-laden escalation in the second half also recalls Neon Indian’s Vega Intl. Night School, especially the psych-friendly burst that initiates the final minute. “Open-Mindedness” is a stirring success from Aura Blaze, previously impressing with the track “The Sparkling Black.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nonante-Cinq

Angèle was already one of the biggest Francophone pop stars, and then she made a song with Dua Lipa. First a bonus track on the deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia, then released as a single several months later, “Fever”—featuring Angèle—did more than bring the 26-year old Belgian singer-songwriter into the international spotlight; it encapsulated the emotional breadth possible within nu-disco. Dua Lipa’s voice dominates the track, delivering the first verse and chorus with confidence; this is her song. But the climax comes when the tropical house beat drops and Angèle whisper-sings the second verse in French. Her airy, sensitive voice provides a brief but necessary counterpoint to Dua Lipa’s boldness, driving home the anxiety-ridden love song.
THEATER & DANCE
obscuresound.com

Interview with Ryan Costello

Below is our interview with Washington-based artist Ryan Costello, whose album ‘Moon Song‘ released in October. He was also formerly the lead singer of previously featured Florida-based indie-folk band The Oaks. Your new album, Moon Song, presents an ardent, haunting folk sound. There’s a recurring theme about creating...
MUSIC
soulofmiami.org

Gospel Jam Sessions 1/23/22

The Black gospel musical tradition is central to American culture, and its cadence permeates our nation with rhythm and power. Join us as we celebrate and expand upon that legacy, with an evening of gospel music, as Pastor Marc Cooper (founder of the legendary Miami Mass Choir, and a mighty force on the Hammond B3 organ) brings together some of his favorite musicians and singers for a joyous musical experience. Discover real roots music with soul-stirring sounds from Miami’s best and brightest musicians!
MIAMI, FL
Vice

This Guy Makes Music Out of Mushrooms and It’s a Trip

During the bleak Canadian winters of Montreal in the 1980s, Tarun Nayar found only one corner of warmth: his teacher Narendra Verma’s lessons in Indian classical music. Verma was himself a student of the legendary Indian sitar virtuoso and composer Ravi Shankar, who took Indian classical music to the global stage.
MUSIC
NME

‘Licorice Pizza’: the story of 1973 in music

The first release on Richard Branson’s Virgin label was, objectively, weird. Mike Oldfield was a hippie-looking, multi-instrumentalist composer whose debut album was a rock symphony that had been schlepped around the labels with no success. Enter dashing über-capitalist Richard Branson, who took a punt on the weird-y record and released it in May 1973. Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ quickly became a massive smash hit, and Branson raked in the cash. Cash, arguably, that Branson later used to promote The Sex Pistols and kick the punk years into gear, giving Britain’s booming music scene another shot in the arm.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Collaboration-We Need Each Other

Our society likes to promote a certain denial. Independence is seen as a noble badge of honor. The jack-of-all-trades, unless they’re a master of none, is admired. But, like many creatures of this earth, we are communal beings. We function best interdependently, as much as some would like to see themselves as lone wolves. Even the survivalist uses tools and information from others that came before, unlike the solitary mountain lion living off of nature.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

J Ru – “Undiscovered”

2021 was a productive year from Washington, DC-based rapper J Ru. Following two EPs and an album already in the year, J Ru dropped his autobiographical album, XIV XXVIII, on December 31st. The release shows a precise, charismatic vocal flow amidst creative and memorable beats, ranging from the mellow suaveness of “Throwin’ Jacks” to the string-laden grandiosity of “Undiscovered,” which makes a strong impression from the get-go. The “man behind the curtain,” lyrical opening signals a clever string-forward melodic shift, complemented strikingly by a ghostly backing vocal. The percussive addition around 01:43 bolsters the flow with natural cohesion. Touting a hypnotic vocal flow amidst a memorable orchestral-forward beat, “Undiscovered” is one of many strong tracks on the newly released XIV XXVIII.
WASHINGTON, DC
obscuresound.com

Bagel Pat – “Dalia”

A seductively lush psych-pop track, Bagel Pat‘s “Dalia” is the first single from the artist’s upcoming album, dreamless. Tender guitar twangs play lovingly amidst a mellow rhythm section and synth-laden pulsations, leading to serene vocals past the 30-second mark. The hypnotic vocals past the first minute, referencing the track title, play with especially hypnotic results as the vocals gear into a passionate rise. The woodwind touch in the conclusion is another invigorating addition. “Dalia” is an engrossing, deeply consuming psychedelic success from Bagel Pat, whose album dreamless I’m certainly now anticipating.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Voivod Debut New Song “Paranormalium”

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have released a new single, “Paranormalium.”. “Paranormalium” will serve as the opening track on Voivod’s upcoming studio album, Synchro Anarchy, out worldwide on February 11, 2022 via Century Media Records. Voivod guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain checked in with the following comment...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy