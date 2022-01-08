Clara Hannigan – “Sonder”

2021 was a productive year from Washington, DC-based rapper J Ru. Following two EPs and an album already in the year, J Ru dropped his autobiographical album, XIV XXVIII, on December 31st. The release shows a precise, charismatic vocal flow amidst creative and memorable beats, ranging from the mellow suaveness of “Throwin’ Jacks” to the string-laden grandiosity of “Undiscovered,” which makes a strong impression from the get-go. The “man behind the curtain,” lyrical opening signals a clever string-forward melodic shift, complemented strikingly by a ghostly backing vocal. The percussive addition around 01:43 bolsters the flow with natural cohesion. Touting a hypnotic vocal flow amidst a memorable orchestral-forward beat, “Undiscovered” is one of many strong tracks on the newly released XIV XXVIII.
