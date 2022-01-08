ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Penn State wrestling blasts Maryland: Takeaways, a Brady Berge update, more

By Gregory Pickel about 7 hours
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Penn State wrestling started 2022 the same way it ended 2021: Victorious. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions were dominant from start to finish in a 46-0 blowout victory over Maryland in College Park. The Lions won all 10 regular bouts and Terrell Barraclough picked up an exhibition victory at 157...

