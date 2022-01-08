ITF EXTRA: Jim Harbaugh to Raiders rumblings, Friday evening update

One day after seeing their team lose to the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 7-10 on the season, the Denver Broncos have officially moved on from their head coach, firing Vic Fangio on Sunday. The swiftness of the decision shows just how resolute president & CEO Joe Ellis and general manager George Paton are in getting their coaching search started quickly and before many others join the mix, and they'll have no shortage of quality candidates to sift through as they try to right the ship for an organization that hasn't been to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 more than half a decade ago.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO