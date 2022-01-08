ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ITF EXTRA: Jim Harbaugh to Raiders rumblings, Friday evening update

By Chris Balas about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been a rollercoaster Friday on the Jim Harbaugh front. There have been reports that the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders are zeroing in on their guy,...

www.on3.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Losing Jim Harbaugh would be Wolverines' biggest mistake

This entire thing isn’t really that complicated: Jim Harbaugh is telling recruits that he’s possibly entertaining NFL deals because, well, he is doing exactly that. One year ago, his salary was chopped in half via some flimsy “extension” and now that he’s fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff and a historical season in Ann Arbor, he’s being eyed for coaching vacancies.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Big Lead

Jim Harbaugh Sounds Desperate to Leave Michigan

After finally slaying the Ohio State dragon, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh seems to believe he's done everything he set out to do at his alma mater and is ready to bolt the collegiate levels and return to the lucratively-greener pastures of the NFL. Don't believe me? Just listen to...
NFL
FanSided

Raiders targeting another big name in head coaching search

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking towards a huge name in the NCAA and NFL to fill their vacant head coaching position. Despite being the first team to fire their head coach this season, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to just now be getting serious about searching for their next head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itf#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#The Raiders Rumblings
The Spun

Jay Glazer Shares What He’s Hearing About Jim Harbaugh

The Jim Harbaugh rumors have been in full force this week and they got even hotter on Sunday’s FOX NFL pregame show. Jay Glazer spoke on the Harbaugh rumors after he was connected to the Raiders job this past week and confirmed that he’s already made calls to some people.
NFL
FanSided

Michigan message board has hilariously bad backup plans if Jim Harbaugh leaves

If the reports are true and Jim Harbaugh were to leave for the NFL, the Michigan Wolverines message boards have some wild replacement options. Just when college football fans they had a break in the head coaching carousel, Jim Harbaugh has now entered the spotlight. After taking the Michigan Wolverines to the College Football Playoff Semifinals, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported this week that Harbaugh might consider making the jump back to the NFL.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos coach search: Five candidates who could replace Vic Fangio in 2022 including Dan Quinn, Jim Harbaugh

One day after seeing their team lose to the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 7-10 on the season, the Denver Broncos have officially moved on from their head coach, firing Vic Fangio on Sunday. The swiftness of the decision shows just how resolute president & CEO Joe Ellis and general manager George Paton are in getting their coaching search started quickly and before many others join the mix, and they'll have no shortage of quality candidates to sift through as they try to right the ship for an organization that hasn't been to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 more than half a decade ago.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh As Next Bears’ Coach? Please No.

Jim Harbaugh has been connected to the Chicago Bears plenty of times before. On a recent episode of The Herd, show host Colin Cowherd discussed Harbaugh potentially leaving Michigan to become the next head coach of the Bears. This would have been an intriguing topic to discuss several years ago,...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

I'm getting Brian Kelly vibes from Jim Harbaugh ahead of Black Monday

This time, it feels different. The circumstances surely are different. The opportunities are different. The knowledge of past experience is different. The Jim Harbaugh rumors feel different. Ahead of Black Monday when NFL teams fire their underachieving coaches and create 7-8 job openings, it’s worth watching what happens with Harbaugh,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 NFL teams could pursue Jim Harbaugh as head coach

Jim Harbaugh is once again being linked to an NFL return, and a new report names two teams that could have serious interest in the Michigan coach. The Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins could both make a run at Harbaugh, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Harbaugh has ties to the Raiders organization and is well-liked by owner Mark Davis, though Davis is also pleased with the job interim coach Rich Bisaccia has done this season. Regardless, the chance to lure Harbaugh could prove tempting to Davis if it is plausible.
NFL
NBC Sports

Stephen Ross: I’m not taking Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been mentioned as a candidate to move back to the NFL during the current hiring cycle and his name came up again on Monday morning when the Dolphins fired Brian Flores. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross went to Michigan and is a major...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy