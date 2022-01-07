Analysis: The factor that ultimately led to Arbery judge's decision

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. U.S. reports record 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO