It’s no surprise that Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein is among the game’s most inconsistent options. He has missed the most extra-point attempts from any kicker in the NFC playoff picture (including yet another in Week 18) and he’s only 40% on kicks of 50 or more yards this season. His missed field goal against the Arizona Cardinals could have helped them win the game. That’s not the kind of inconsistency you want at any position on your roster, let alone one that’s constantly in the spotlight.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO