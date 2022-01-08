ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRIGHT HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bright Health Group, Inc. - BHG

By Kahn Swick, Foti, LLC
 2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:...

