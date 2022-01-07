ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Silas says Rockets will miss Gerald Green’s leadership

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxlYV_0dg2Yhs200
Photo by Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas took time out of his pregame press conference before his team took on the Dallas Mavericks to discuss the departure of former assistant coach Gerald Green.

“It’s a loss,” said Silas, who was asked about no longer having Green on the staff. “I had not thought about how big of a loss it is. His pulse of the team is spot on. I will miss that a lot. I just came to that realization. I am sure there will be times during a time out or during halftime where I would have asked for his opinion, and now, I don’t have that anymore.”

Green, who retired in October 2021, is unretiring in hopes of making a return to the NBA. On Friday, the native Houstonian signed a contract to play for Houston’s G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. However, he is not eligible to play for the Rockets in the same season that he was a coach there, so any return would have to occur elsewhere.

The 35-year-old was drafted at No. 18 overall in the 2005 first round by the Boston Celtics and went on to play 12 NBA seasons. Green was signed to a non-guaranteed training camp deal with Houston before the start of the 2020-21 season but, but he failed to make the team.

“The one thing is you have to be ready to coach,” Silas said prior to Friday’s game. “When you have decided that you want to coach, you have to get the basketball out of you. He will be missed, but the main thing is for him to be happy, and he is most happy when he is hooping.”

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Gerald Green set to play for the Vipers

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gerald Green, 12-year NBA veteran, announced that he is coming out of retirement to play for the RGV Vipers. Green previously announced his retirement in October 2021 and joined the Houston Rockets coaching staff as a player development coach. Before retiring, Green had two stints with the Rockets from 2017-2019 where […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Green
Mavs Moneyball

Josh Green scores a career-high 17 points in rout of Rockets

Josh Green finally hit double-digits. Friday, Green scored a career-high 17 points in 25 minutes off the bench, helping the Dallas Mavericks blow out the Houston Rockets, 130-106. It was the latest game that Green saw significant action off the bench–something that was hard to come by last season. While...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat can fiddle as NBA trade deadline looms

A year ago, the urgency was tangible for the Miami Heat a month out from the NBA trading deadline. The search was ongoing for an answer at power forward, in the wake of the previous offseason’s loss of Jae Crowder. There also was precious little rim deterrence in the power rotation beyond Bam Adebayo. And, as had long been an issue, depth at point guard was in question. Within weeks, Trevor ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Houstonian#G League#The Boston Celtics#Bigsargesportz
Houston Chronicle

Rockets’ Stephen Silas recalls Seth Curry showing potential in early days with brother Steph

Rockets coach Stephen Silas did not see 76ers guard Seth Curry on Monday when Curry was out with a sore left ankle. But he saw Curry show his potential before most. “It’s funny, when I was with Steph (Curry) in Golden State (in 2009-10 and 2010-11), one day I was working Steph out in Charlotte and he was like, ‘Can my brother come?’” Silas said. “I was like, “Yeah, he can come. We’ll work him out, too.’”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy