ST. GEORGE — Each year, the state of Utah issues hundreds of thousands of hunting and fishing permits allowing the harvest of millions of pounds of game meat. The state relies on hunting for the management of many species, but when the efforts of private citizens fall short, state and federal officials step in to either relocate or kill what they determine as problem animals. To avoid a conflict of interest, wildlife managers and their immediate families are not allowed to keep those animal remains – so what happens to meat when the hunter can’t take it home?

UTAH STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO