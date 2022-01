A police pursuit that began in Lockwood about 7 a.m. ended with an armed standoff in a snowy field on U.S. 87 about 25 miles east of Billings Saturday morning. Along the way, the suspect apparently fired shots at pursuing police, an officer on the scene said. The original call to police was about an armed robbery, the officer said.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO