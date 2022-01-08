ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: Global COVID-19 totals top 300 million

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Cumulative global COVID-19 cases surpassed 300 million on Thursday amid a surge attributed to the now dominant omicron variant of the coronavirus.

By 7 p.m. EST, the total number global cases confirmed to date swelled to 302,588,049, a figure that has resulted in nearly 5.5 million virus-related fatalities worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Meanwhile, nearly 32 million new cases have been confirmed within the past 28 days, and more than one-quarter of that figure, or more than 8.8 million cases, were diagnosed in the United States.

The United Kingdom and France are the next-closest nations in terms of surging COVID-19 diagnoses, with nearly 3.4 million and nearly 3.1 million new cases confirmed within the past 28 days, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

According to The New York Times, it took more than one year for the world to accumulate its first 100 million coronavirus cases and half that time to record the second 100 million.

This third milestone comes five months to the day after the delta variant fueled a summer surge in new cases that saw the 200 millionth global case reported on Aug. 6.

IN THIS ARTICLE
eturbonews.com

COVID on Steroids: The New N501Y Mutation Detected in France and Cameroon

Originated in Cameroon, French researchers detected a new COVID strain that tops all what the world has seen. French researchers say that a new COVID strain detected in people in France contains 46 mutations — even more than Omicron — which makes it more resistant to vaccines and infectious. Some 12 cases have been spotted so far near Marseille, with the first linked to travel to the African country Cameroon.
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Indonesia survey finds 85% of population have COVID-19 antibodies

JAKARTA (Reuters) - More than 85% of Indonesia’s population has antibodies against COVID-19, a government-commissioned survey showed, but epidemiologists warned it was not clear whether this immunity could help contain a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. The survey, conducted between October and December by researchers at the University of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russia's COVID-19 death toll climbs to world's second highest

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has overtaken Brazil to have the world’s second-highest death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic, behind the United States, data from Russia’s state statistics service and Reuters calculations showed on Thursday. The statistics service, Rosstat, said 87,527 people had died from coronavirus-related causes in November,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
