Wet Pet Food Market Records a CAGR of 6% by 2025|40% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 75% of the growth will originate from APAC for the sensors market for smartphones market. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for sensors market for smartphones in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America. The presence of major smartphone OEMs like Huawei Technologies, Lenovo Group, HTC Corp. (HTC), Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Xiaomi, and ZTE Corp. (ZTE) will facilitate the sensors market growth for smartphones in APAC over the forecast period. The sensors market for smartphones market is set to grow by USD 634.54 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 2.29% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO