VOCERA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Vocera Communications, Inc. - VCRA

By Kahn Swick, Foti, LLC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) to Stryker (NYSE: SYK)....

