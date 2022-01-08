VOCERA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Vocera Communications, Inc. - VCRA

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health", or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG) and one of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-00101, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bright Health common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO