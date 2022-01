The group is harnessing digital tools to improve efficiency at its operations, as well as lay the groundwork for its upcoming CCS scheme. Independent oil and gas company Neptune Energy has announced it will be developing digitised versions of two of its offshore platforms in the Dutch North Sea, in a bid to streamline operations at the sites and prepare for the launch of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the platforms.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO