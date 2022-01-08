ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, AL

Mom charged after COVID-positive son found stashed in car trunk at testing site: authorities

By Juan A. Lozano, Nexstar Media Wire
HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19, then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

The 41-year-old is charged with endangering a child after authorities allege her son was found on Monday in her car’s trunk at a testing site for the Cypress-Fairbanks school district in northwest Houston.

When will omicron peak in the US?

The woman is a teacher with the school district, which says the child was not harmed.

The mother told a district official that she put her son in the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to COVID-19 while taking him for additional testing.

The official then asked to see her son, according to the Houston Chronicle, telling her he couldn’t be tested for COVID-19 until he was in the backseat. She opened the trunk to show the child lying inside, according to court documents.

She then left to find a police officer and, by the time she returned, the boy was sitting in the backseat.

The school district confirmed to the paper that the mother is now on administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jennifer Cashman
1d ago

Children and Family Services need to do welfare checks on this womans kids for the next year... i find it hard to believe that this is the only dumba*ss decision she has made with her kids so far 😕

warriorwolf2
1d ago

so this mother, who happens to be an EDUCATOR and is entrusted with your children during the day put her own son in the trunk bc she's afraid of covid? are some of you ready to join the sentiment that perhaps this fear mongering has gone off the rails, and we need to be more involved in who is with our kids and what they are doing?

Antman68
1d ago

This is stupid, and the.mother a teacher. It does not matter how much education you have your thought process can be just as irrational as someone who never attended school a day in life. We have been dealing with this pandemic approaching two years. This is the.purpose of the mask and vaccination. We are surrounded by.people everyday that is Covid 19 positive. Some of them know.their status and others don't. She could have worn a.double mask, or face shield if necessary. Just not right to do a person that way, especially a child, her son.

