ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Knicks defeat Celtics with buzzer beater, 108-105

By ABC News
jambroadcasting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — It was a New York buzzer-beating win for...

jambroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Open For Business — But Won’t Be Trading Jayson Tatum Or Jaylen Brown

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA trade deadline is exactly one month away. With the Celtics stuck in the mud at 19-21, Brad Stevens is expected to cash in on some pieces on the Boston roster before the trade buzzer sounds. That will not, however, include franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. For all the talk that the Jays need to be broken up outside of Causeway Street, that is not how the Celtics feel among themselves. In a piece mostly about where the Ben Simmons trade talks stand, The Athletic’s Shams Charania threw in a nugget about the Celtics’ approach to...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Sports

Knicks reportedly have made no calls about Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons trade talk is heating up heading toward the Feb. 10 trade deadline, with the Hawks, Cavaliers and a host of other teams reportedly in the mix on some level. The Knicks have internally discussed pathways to landing Ben Simmons, but New York has never phoned Sixers brass regarding any potential deal structure, league sources told B/R. It is difficult to imagine a direct scenario where the Knicks could meet Philadelphia’s lofty asking price of a top-tier player without including a third team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzer Beater#The New York Knicks
Yardbarker

Knicks were a no-show against Boston after energizing buzzer-beater in first leg

On Saturday evening, theNew York Knicks were a no-show against the Boston Celtics after a buzzer-beater win on Thursday by third-year guard RJ Barrett. The Knicks were desperately trying to draw even on the season at. 500 with a 19–20 record heading into the contest, but they will once again be fighting for an opportunity to hit the refresh button as they look ahead to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday

Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
NBA
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy