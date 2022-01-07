WATCH: Knicks defeat Celtics with buzzer beater, 108-105

Ben Simmons trade talk is heating up heading toward the Feb. 10 trade deadline, with the Hawks, Cavaliers and a host of other teams reportedly in the mix on some level. The Knicks have internally discussed pathways to landing Ben Simmons, but New York has never phoned Sixers brass regarding any potential deal structure, league sources told B/R. It is difficult to imagine a direct scenario where the Knicks could meet Philadelphia’s lofty asking price of a top-tier player without including a third team.
