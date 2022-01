Trevor Etienne will not be following the path of his brother Travis by committing to Clemson. Instead, the younger Etienne has opted to try his hand in the SEC. Etienne, a consensus four-star running back recruit, announced prior to Saturday’s All-American Bowl that he would commit to Florida over LSU and Clemson. The Louisiana-based running back said the choice came down to Florida and Clemson, but he fell in love with Gainesville on his official visit there. He added that he wanted to do “something new” instead of following in his brother’s footsteps.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO