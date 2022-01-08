ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1-year-old Minnesota boy found safe after AMBER Alert

By Joe Nelson
 2 days ago
Joe Nelson

The 1-year-old boy whose disappearance in a stolen vehicle prompted an AMBER Alert has been found safe, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Brooklyn Park police assisted in the case, saying the boy was "anonymously returned" to his mother after police received a 911 hangup call from the 6500 block of 84th Court North in Brooklyn Park.

The stolen vehicle was later located by Minneapolis police on the 3700 block of East Lake Street at approximately 6:40 p.m.

"The Minneapolis Police Department is grateful for the assistance and support of all who participated in searching for this child. This includes our surrounding police departments, the BCA, the FBI, media partners, community groups, and concerned individuals," MPD announced.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle is ongoing.

The child, identified as RayRay, is a 1-year-old boy with black hair, black eyes and was wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. He was inside a 2008 white Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plates HTH-234.

Police say the vehicle with the boy was stolen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street when the mother "momentarily left her running vehicle with the 1-year-old inside."

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen by a Black male who was wearing a black sweater. He left the area going eastbound on Lake Street.

The vehicle resembles the one in the photo. 

Comments / 31

The View
2d ago

It's against the law to leave your small child in a running car all alone. The mother needs to be charged.

Reply(7)
18
Daisy Murray
2d ago

Im sure the car was running and she was putting the child in the car, then probably forgot something inside her house and probs ran to go get it quick and came back and her car was gone with the baby.

Reply(4)
3
 

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Human remains found in burnt car in Beaver Creek Valley State Park

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered inside a burning car at Beaver Creek Valley State Park. Houston County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched there Wednesday on a report of a "burnt vehicle" that might contain human remains. According to a news release, the deputies confirmed that there was indeed a body in the vehicle, which was "completely destroyed" by the fire:
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

1 in custody after report of armed intruder at Minnetonka office building

One person is in custody after police responded to a report of an armed intruder at a Minnetonka office building Wednesday evening. Minnetonka police responded to 11055 Wayzata Blvd. at around 5 p.m. The building is not currently occupied, but there was a restoration crew working inside at the time of the armed intruder call, city spokesperson Andrew Wittenborg told Bring Me The News.
MINNETONKA, MN
