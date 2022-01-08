1-year-old Minnesota boy found safe after AMBER Alert

Joe Nelson

The 1-year-old boy whose disappearance in a stolen vehicle prompted an AMBER Alert has been found safe, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Brooklyn Park police assisted in the case, saying the boy was "anonymously returned" to his mother after police received a 911 hangup call from the 6500 block of 84th Court North in Brooklyn Park.

The stolen vehicle was later located by Minneapolis police on the 3700 block of East Lake Street at approximately 6:40 p.m.

"The Minneapolis Police Department is grateful for the assistance and support of all who participated in searching for this child. This includes our surrounding police departments, the BCA, the FBI, media partners, community groups, and concerned individuals," MPD announced.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle is ongoing.

The child, identified as RayRay, is a 1-year-old boy with black hair, black eyes and was wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. He was inside a 2008 white Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plates HTH-234.

Police say the vehicle with the boy was stolen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street when the mother "momentarily left her running vehicle with the 1-year-old inside."

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen by a Black male who was wearing a black sweater. He left the area going eastbound on Lake Street.