On Monday, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said he would never say anything to the media that he hasn't already said to his players. "I will never say a thing to anybody else that I haven't already said to my team ever. If anybody thinks I'm going to use the media to get a message to my players, then they are nuts if they think that's going to happen. I would never do that."

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO