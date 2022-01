KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Planned Parenthood building was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday, Planned Parenthood officials said. Knoxville Fire Department crews were called about 6:40 a.m. after heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the structure, Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour told the Knoxville News Sentinel. The fire had already engulfed portions of the building, with flames coming out of the roof, by the time fire crews arrived, he said.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO