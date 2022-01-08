ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling has COVID-19: 'Our entire family got it'

Cover picture for the articleTori Spelling’s “entire family” are battling COVID-19. The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ alum took to social media on...

Tori Spelling and her “entire family” tested positive for COVID-19. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares five kids — sons Liam, 14, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, plus daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie. 10 — with husband Dean McDermott. Spelling updated fans with news “I didn’t...
