ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Liam Payne wants to learn to play golf to 'be better' than Niall Horan

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Payne is learning to play golf to take on Niall Horan. The ‘Sunshine’ singer has...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Niall Horan
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Kids: They’re ‘More Than Ready’

And baby makes three? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are gearing up to expand their family, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Babies are definitely on the brain,” the source says of the “Peaches” singer, 27, and the model, 25. “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Justin And Hailey Bieber Make Major Changes To Their Love Nest

Justin and Hailey Bieber are taking their multi-million-dollar love nest to the next level with some major home renovations. According to TMZ, the Bieber's are looking to complete several projects to their Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together last August for $25.8 million. Property plans filed in California and obtained...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Demi Lovato Debuts New “Fresh Start” Buzzcut

For, the acclaimed artist has just debuted their new haircut: a buzzcut just in time for the holidays. They unveiled the new do over the weekend on their Instagram in a new video filmed by Angelo Kritiko. Lovato simply captioned the post: “fresh start.”. They continued to share more...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
DoYouRemember?

Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Get Brutally Honest About Their Time On ‘Barney & Friends’

Both Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have a lot in common, including the fact that they’ve enjoyed highly successful careers as actresses and singers, have been social media icons, and fodder for tabloids during their highest and (particularly) lowest moments. But even more than that, they saw their careers launched after they were cast in the later seasons of Barney & Friends, the famous show about the singing and dancing purple dinosaur.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Selena Gomez Reveals Massive Back Tattoo: Check Out Her New Ink

As the year winds down, it seems Selena Gomez had one last thing she wanted to get done before welcoming 2022. On Wednesday (December 15), Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City revealed the 29-year-old pop star popped in for some new ink. The end result appears to be a massive, yet intricate design covering the top half of Selena's back.
MUSIC
WHAS 11

Demi Lovato Shows Off Completely Shaved Head for the Holidays

Demi Lovato is ringing in 2022 with a fierce new 'do! The 29-year-old performer took to Instagram over the weekend to show off their newly shaved buzz cut in a series of photos and videos. In one post, Lovato posed in front of a mountain backdrop for their photographer pal,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Is Ready for the Rodeo in Crystal Denim Shorts, Matching Bustier and Sparkling Boots

Gwen Stefani certainly knows how to surprise her fans. The “Luxurious” songstress made her followers go bananas after she shared some big news on Instagram in a head-turning outfit. On Thursday, the sensational singer confirmed that she will be performing at Houston Rodeo in March. “I’m performing at the @RODEOHOUSTON !! 3.15.22 ! Tix go on sale January 13th at 10am ct…get ready gx,” Stefani captioned the photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) While her fans are thrilled to see her perform at the event, many were distracted by her appearance. Stefani plugged the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
heatworld

Cheryl's torn over Liam Payne's LA move

They may have split in 2018, but Cheryl and Liam Payne have always prided themselves on staying close for the sake of their four-year-old son Bear. What’s more, their bond has only been strengthened over the past 18 months, as travel restrictions meant that Liam spent more time close by.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele wears crimson gown and diamond jewellery in new music video teaser

Adele has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest teaser for the upcoming music video to her track, “Oh My God”.Excitement isn’t just about the new video, however, but also the singer’s glamorous ensemble.In the photograph, which she posted on Instagram on Saturday, the 33-year-old is pictured wearing a bright crimson satin gown that features an off-shoulder neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves and a full skirt.Adele has accessorised the look with diamond jewellery, including a pair of drop diamond earrings, two rings, and a dramatic diamond necklace.Her hair has been scraped back in a wet look and, in terms of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy