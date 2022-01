This poem is for the forgotten. for the people who live by and die by the root. or the pen. or the block. This poem is for the city stoop. Award-winning poet Alyesha Wise recited these words from her piece, “For us, the Congregation,” in an inauguration ceremony on November 17, 2021, in a garden courtyard directly below a mural of herself. The inspiring event commemorated the completion of two technicolor murals painted by the prolific artist Fabian Debora. Located at 69th and Main Streets in South Los Angeles, the murals feature Wise and the equally illustrious poet Felicia Montes on the front facade of a new apartment complex that offers permanent housing for formerly homeless families.

