ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox power-hitting prospect Blaze Jordan could be ready to break out in 2022

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan primed to break out in 2022? The experts at MLB.com seem to think so. Earlier this week, MLB Pipeline published an article in which three writers — William Boor, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra — picked one potential breakout candidate from each team’s farm...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkline.com

Jim Corsi, frail Red Sox pitcher, dies

N","providerName":"Twitter","providerUrl":"https://twitter.com","type":"rich","width":550,"__typename":"ExternalEmbedContent"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({"locale":"en-us","slug":"jim-corsi-dies-at-60","type":"story"}).parts.2":{"data":{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({"locale":"en-us","slug":"jim-corsi-dies-at-60","type":"story"}).parts.2.data","typename":"ExternalEmbedContent"},"type":"oembed","__typename":"ExternalEmbed"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({"locale":"en-us","slug":"jim-corsi-dies-at-60","type":"story"}).parts.3":{"content":"The native of Newton, Mass., pitched for five teams during a 10-year career, notching a 3.25 ERA in 368 games.nn“We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” said Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far…
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
sportstalkline.com

3 prospects the Red Sox can occupy adequate cash to change for Predominant League skills

BOSTON, MA - JULY 03: Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Chaim Bloom talks by the phone during Summer Workouts at Fenway Park on July 3, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Use your ← → (arrows) to browseWhich prospects can the Boston Red Sox trade to upgrade their major-league…
MLB
CBS Sports

Every MLB team's best free-agent signing ever: Ichiro, Randy Johnson, Barry Bonds and even a minor-league deal

Prior to the start of MLB's owner-imposed lockout last month, there was a free-agent frenzy unlike anything we've seen in recent baseball history. Maybe even in all of baseball history. Half of the top 50 free agents signed before the lockout, many in the week leading up to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. Signings came fast and furious.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Callis
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Lockout, WooSox

Remember when the purported purpose of the lockout from the owners side was to create more urgency to negotiate? Well, they haven’t really negotiated yet. Fortunately, that is expected to change relatively soon, though that does not mean the lockout is going to come to an end in the next week or two. (Evan Drellich; The Athletic)
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Mlb Pipeline#Mlb Com#The Red Sox#Fcl#Low A Salem#Mississippian
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Yankees News

The New York Yankees appear to have made some pretty cool minor league baseball history on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from The Athletic, the Yankees will have a female manager at the low-A ball level in 2022. Lindsey Adler reports that the Yankees have hired minor league hitting...
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: Hall of Fame slams the door on Sammy Sosa in final bid

We won’t know the final tallies for a few more weeks, but based on projections, Chicago Cubs icon Sammy Sosa‘s last year on the Hall of Fame ballot will end, once again, in disappointment. According to go-to ballot tracker Ryan Thibodaux, it is officially mathematically impossible for Sosa...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees to name Rachel Balkovec as Low-A manager in historic hire, per report

The New York Yankees are expected to name Rachel Balkovec as the new manager of their Low-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Balkovec is believed to be the first woman to manage on a full-time basis in MLB's version of the minor leagues. Balkovec,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Legal Decision Has No Firm Time Frame

For Dodgers fans, one of the most oft-asked questions when it comes to the 2022 season is what’s going to happen with pitcher Trevor Bauer. The right-hander is entering the second year of a 3-year, $102 million deal but missed the entire second half of last season after allegations of sexual assault forced MLB to put the 30-year-old on paid administrative leave.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Trading for Sonny Gray Could Work for LA in 2022

In less than two months, players will be heading to spring training to start getting ready for 2022. Assuming a new collective bargaining agreement comes together early in January, teams will have a month, at best, to finish putting rosters together for the upcoming season. For the Dodgers, the ...
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Rachel Balkovec to manage Yankees’ Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Rachel Balkovec just shattered one of baseball’s glass ceilings. New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec is moving onwards and upwards. Per Lindsey Adler, Balkovec is set to shatter one of baseball’s many glass ceilings and become a minor league manager. Her charge? The Yankees’ Low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy