Intensively decorated and seemingly without restraint in its accessorizing, Nike’s “Formless, Shapeless, Limitless” collection (or however else you want to order those descriptives) has burst onto the scene thanks to its ornate depictions of Nike classics. Perhaps none are as garish as these – the women’s Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0. While it carries the same details as the other members of the pack, with the triangular emblem on the tongue and the hexagonal stones studded on the heel, this inclusion into the Pack goes the extra mile with an an opaque icy chain-linked strap at the ankle.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO