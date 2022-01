DETROIT – Aaron Rodgers got his work, Davante Adams got his record and the Green Bay Packers got out of town without any more costly injuries heading into the playoffs. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was fatigued and called it a day after 27 snaps in his first game action since he tore his left ACL in practice on Dec. 31, 2020. All things considered, the regular-season finale – even with a 37-30 loss to the Detroit Lions – was a success for the Packers.

