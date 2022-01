PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of some of the stores it plans to close in the coming weeks.

One store will close in Edgewater, New Jersey.

New York is losing seven stores at the following locations:

Auburn

Canandaigua

Glenmont

Niagara Falls

Plainview

Port Chester

Spring Valley

All affected stores will be closed by the end of February.