Packers Lions Preview

By Mark Daniels
 3 days ago

The marathon is about to become a sprint. For the first time ever, the National Football League season concludes with a 17th game over 18 weeks. Eighteen of the league’s franchises will hit the finish line of the four month marathon unfulfilled. The rest? They’ll start the month long sprint to...

Matt LaFleur explains why David Bakhtiari left Packers game vs. Lions early

The Green Bay Packers took a surprising loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 18, despite deploying their starters for the first half of the game. While the loss doesn’t carry much of an impact on the Packers, there was some concern regarding the status of David Bakhtiari ahead of the playoff run. Bakhtiari was making his season debut on Sunday after being sidelined with a knee injury for the entire season. The star offensive lineman didn’t play the full game, exiting early despite his lack of reps throughout the season. Fortunately, head coach Matt LaFleur offered an explanation for Bakhtiari’s departure that will calm the nerves of Packers fans, via Rob Demovsky.
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will close the regular season on Sunday at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1). Follow along all day for updates. Here is our early game story. Fourth Quarter. Lions 37, Packers 30. Jordan Love completed a pass for 15 yards to...
A Motor City Stumble Into The Post-Season

DETROIT, MI (WTAQ) – A meaningless game?. Not to the two win Detroit Lions who pulled out all kinds of stops to beat the Green Bay Packers 37-30 in the regular season finale at Ford Field, ending the Pack’s six game winning streak and giving Head Coach Matt LaFleur’s team plenty to think about as they enter the NFL playoffs as the NFC’s number one seed for the second year in a row.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
Dolphins’ Brian Flores Breaks Out Best Bill Belichick After Patriots Sweep

The Miami Dolphins undoubtedly are on the upswing. After beating the New England Patriots in Sunday’s season finale, 33-24, the Dolphins clinched their second straight winning season. While that may not seem like much, it’s the first time the team has done so finishing the campaign 11-5 in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
3 Seahawks who can’t be brought back for rebuild

As the Seattle Seahawks start looking to rebuild, they’ll have to examine their roster and evaluate the best moves for their longterm future. The Seattle Seahawks are struggling. At 6-10, things seem a little bleak for Seattle right now. The Seahawks will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017. This is the first losing season for the Seahawks since 2011.
