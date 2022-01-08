ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Road Crew Efforts In Snowstorm Leave Minimal Hassle For Maryland Commuters

By Jessica Albert
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHBAZ_0dg2GrWc00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our second snowfall of the week brought several inches of snow to some areas.

“It was pretty crazy,” Andrew Haines of Carroll County said. “I mean, it was snowing pretty good all night.”

Anne Arundel and Howard Counties saw snow. The storm also blew through Harford County.

In Carroll County, people WJZ spoke with in Westminster said there was no snow on Monday. This was the first time they had to pick up their shovels.

“It’s not too bad,” Brooks Parson with Mathias Monuments said. “It’s pretty light, but when the plows come through and put the snow on the sidewalk, it makes it a little tougher.”

This was a big one for Carroll County. The county saw some of the highest snow totals in the region.

“I’m just glad it didn’t stick to the roads and crews were able to get cleared pretty quickly,” Parson said.

The State Highway Administration kept the major roads clear for travel Friday morning. They were out early before the storm with salt and brine.

Crews plan to stay on the roads after the sun goes down.

“Anything out there that hasn’t dried off with the windy conditions in the sun today has the potential to refreeze,” Charlie Gischlar with the MDOT State Highway Administration said. “So, we’re going to keep some crews out to make sure we’re scouting and patrolling.”

The strong, cold wind is another factor SHA wants drivers to be careful of. It can cause snowdrifts.

“The wind can blow that snow right back out onto the highway again,” Gischlar said. “So, in a scenario like that you want to drive your speed down.”

Even though the snow is over, the back-to-back storms have some hoping we don’t see any more snow for a little while.

“The worst I’ve seen it this year,” Haines said. “It’s definitely the coldest I’ve seen in a couple of years.”

Again, the State Highway Administration will be out on the roads keeping them clear for us through the night because of the potential for refreezing.

The agency wants to remind drivers to drive slowly behind their trucks and not to pass them so they can safely clear the roadway.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

State Highway Administration Asks People To Delay Travel Due To Potential Freezing Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some organizations around Maryland are preparing for the potential of freezing rain Sunday morning. Freezing rain on Sunday could make for very slick roads during the first half of the day.  The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County from 6 a.m. until noon. Crews from the Maryland State Highway Administration will patrol for freezing conditions and treat accordingly, according to an SHA statement. Motorists are asked to avoid or delay travel Sunday and Monday and telework if possible. The SHA has the following tips for those who have...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: The Coldest Air Of The Season Has Arrived, Courtesy Of Greenland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Arctic air mass has arrived, traveling all the way from Greenland over the past week! Our weather team ran NOAA’s Air Resources Laboratory HYSPLIT computer model earlier to trace the most likely trajectory of this bitter blast of air, and we were able to trace it back to Greenland 7 days ago! This is the coldest air of the season so far, and we haven’t even entered the coldest time of the year, on average for the Baltimore area. The coldest time of the year for the Baltimore area begins January 13th and lasts through the 29th....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Freezing Rain Possible Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Freezing rain on Sunday could make for very slick roads during the first half of the day.  The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County from 6 a.m. until noon. Here is a list of all counties included: Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Washington, Allegany and Garrett. Snow was the reason for the Winter Weather Advisories on Monday and Friday but on Sunday, we’re talking ice. Anywhere within the advisory is looking at ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch. That may not sound like much...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MDE Offers Various Activities For Radon Gas Awareness Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — January is Radon Gas Awareness Month and the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is working to educate residents on the dangers of radon with a variety of activities. “Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers,” Ben Grumbles, Environment Secretary said. “It’s important for people to test their homes now, in the coldest time of the year, when radon levels can build to unhealthy levels when doors and windows are kept closed. But the other times of the year can produce some elevated test results also.” In order to increase testing, MDE is offering $3 discounted radon tests to Maryland residents available here. Two educational outreach events will take place in mid-Jan. to help teach residents about the importance of radon safety. The first event will be held at Eldersburg Library in Carroll County, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second event will occur three days later at the Lowes store in Frederick, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. In addition to in-person events, MDE is renting out billboards with educational messaging throughout Baltimore city, and Baltimore, Howard, Carroll, and Frederick county. The Frederick News-Post newspaper will also run awareness advertisements.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Carroll County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Traffic
Carroll County, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Freezing Rain Predicted For Much Of Maryland Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been quiet, but very cold this Saturday. Areas exposed to abundant sunshine made some progress with snowmelt Saturday. However, areas in the shade did not make as much progress with temperatures struggling to make it above freezing. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t look to end on a calm and quiet note.Snow-covered ground from our recent winter events will aid in keeping cold air trapped at the surface as we head into Sunday morning. This along with approaching moisture, will lead to a period of freezing rain from Baltimore City to areas northwest by sunrise on Sunday and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 12K Marylanders Have Died Since Start Of Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 12,000 Marylanders have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the state health department. The state reported 47 more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 12,016 since the start of the pandemic. Maryland reported 9,683 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the statewide positivity rate remained flat and hospitalizations increased, Hospitalizations increased by 78, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,364. Of those, 2,788 adults are in acute care and 532 adults are in intensive care. Thirty-eight children are in acute care and six are...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

60 Baltimore City Public Schools Go Virtual As Teachers’ Union Blasts Administration; County Schools Virtual Until Tuesday

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — More than one-third of Baltimore City’s public schools closed to in-person instruction Monday, a last-minute decision made because of the high number of positive Covid-19 cases. In all, 60 of the city’s 155 schools went virtual. You can see a list of the schools and any updates here: https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/alerts-updates “I’m super worried. It put me into a dark place. I’m scared. I am afraid,” mother Khayah Benjamin told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She has several students in the system including a second grader whose pod tested positive at George Washington Elementary. That school remains open. “They’ve got to test everybody,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Commuters#Road Crew#Extreme Weather#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Employs Local Faces To Encourage Vaccination Amid Record COVID-19 Metrics

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large number of hospitalizations has doctors and Baltimore City leaders continuing to urge people to get vaccinated. Baltimore City launched a new PSA called “Baltimore vs. COVID” to try to get more people to get vaccinated. It features many local faces, including pastors, barbers and Mayor Brandon Scott. It’s geared toward trying to get people vaccinated. A doctor told WJZ that vaccines are the best way to keep our hospitals from being overrun. “There is no question about it,” University of Maryland Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Dr. David Marcozzi said. “Hospitals cannot fix this problem. The public can fix...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Braces For Round Two Of Winter Weather After A Hard Hit Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The second snow of the week and the second of the year is arriving in Maryland Thursday night, and the Baltimore region is under a winter weather advisory until Friday.  The storm comes after another snowstorm earlier this week brought several inches of snow to parts of the state. Anne Arundel County was among the hardest hit. Monday’s snow was preceded by rain, preventing crews from adequately pretreating the roads. On top of that, dozens of felled trees further complicated operations. “We had over 125 trees in Anne Arundel County come down in about six hours so once those...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s Cold, But How Long Will This Chill Stick Around?

Hi everyone! It’s cold. OK, I get it, as do you, that the winter season is just that, cold. But just as in summer, when temperatures are hot you can have real hot days, well right now, today and tomorrow, it is real cold. Have a little slice of the polar vortex with your lunch this afternoon, dinner tonight and every meal tomorrow. This is easily the coldest air of the season so far. Wind chills dayside around 20°, if that. And at night wind chills around 8°, if that. Then, just as quickly as the thermometer dropped, it will rise as...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Bundle Up Baltimore: Coldest Air Of The Season Arrives

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up Baltimore, the coldest air of the season arrives! After starting out Sunday with freezing rain across portions of central Maryland, it turned into a cold and rainy end to the weekend. Rain has exited the region, however, some roads remain wet with areas of ponding. Temperatures will fall below freezing by Monday morning and any wet surfaces that do not have the opportunity to dry out will likely freeze, resulting in areas of patchy ice.An Arctic blast of air is filtering in behind Sunday’s rain. This will be the coldest air of the winter season, so be sure to brace for high temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the work-week, and dress accordingly. Full winter gear is highly recommended!Our body naturally generates a layer of heat, but blustery northwest winds will work to push that layer of heat away from our skin, making the wind chill or apparent temperature feel much colder than the actual air temperature. Wind chill values are projected to be in the 10s and 20s on Monday.Stay with WJZ for the latest forecast updates on-air and online.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Students Will Begin The Week With Virtual Learning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students in Baltimore County won’t be in school to start the week. The District is closed January 10-11. It’s being called a temporary transition to virtual learning in Baltimore County. Taking the two days off was part of the contract the Teachers Union agreed to, to give staff the time needed to prepare lessons. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County. “Last time, it was really about Covid and the concern about the virus and the unknowns,” she says. “Now we’re in a very different place. Right now, we’re in a staffing crisis,” said Sexton. More...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Code Blue Declared Ahead Of Cold Temperatures At The Start Of The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold for Baltimore City beginning Monday, January 10 through Wednesday morning, January 12. “With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday morning through Wednesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. These Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below or when other conditions present a threat to the life or health of citizens. The state Office of the Chief...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Blanketed With Ice And Snow For Second Time This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of the city were blanketed with ice and snow for the second time this week. “It wasn’t that bad it was a decent amount of fluffy snow” said neighbor Allyson Plaxen. “I was excited because we haven’t seen snow all year and i feel like it kind of reminds me of when you’re a kid you’re excited” said neighbor Seth Myers. Slick roads kept snowplows busy scraping away ice and putting down salt. City officials said more than 400 crews were deployed throughout the night spraying the anti-ice cocktail that saved the morning commute from a winter storm slowdown. “Our biggest...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office Accepting Applications For Traffic Safety Grants To Reduce Roadway Crashes

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office is currently accepting applications for traffic safety program and project grants. Through these applications, the Highway Safety Office aims to help reduce crashes, deaths and injuries on Maryland roadways. The application window is open from now through Feb. 25. Applicants are invited to submit grant requests for programs and activities from Oct 1, 22 to Sep. 30, 22. Applicants can apply for two different grants types: law enforcement overtime grants and general highway safety grants. “Each year we look for new and innovative projects that will help...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Expanded Covid Test Sites Open For Free Testing On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), is opening or expanding the hours of operation at Covid-19 testing sites across the state, after partnering with hospitals statewide and the Maryland National Guard. The following expanded sites will be open tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 10, for free walk-up or drive-through Covid-19 testing without an appointment. NAME AND ADDRESS HOURS UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr. Bel Air, MD 21014 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Anne Arundel Medical Center 2001 Medical Pkwy. Annapolis, MD 21401 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. NEW SITE: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center 5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir. Baltimore, MD 21224 Daily (Mon-Sun) 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. UM Laurel Alternate...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mourns Loss Of Herman Williams, City’s First Black Fire Chief

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is mourning the loss of Herman Williams, Jr., the city’s first African-American fire chief. The city fire department tweeted about Williams’ death on Sunday, calling him a “champion, pioneer & agent of change” who will be “truly missed.” Williams’ son, TV host Montel Williams, was among those who paid tribute to the former chief, saying his father was a man “whose shoes were truly too big” to fill. My dad was a man whose shoes were truly too big and to fill. Thanks for this tribute, @BaltimoreFire. 🙏🏿 https://t.co/qgQcWKd5TH — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) January 10, 2022 Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Commerce Approves New Enterprise Zone In Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Commerce approved the designation of a new Enterprise Zone in Kent County on Monday. The program is a joint effort between state and local governments, offering residents state income tax concessions in hopes that businesses will secure investments and residents will find jobs. The zone will span across more than 1,500 acres of Kent County, including Town of Rock Hall. “We are so excited to approve this designation for Kent County and the Town of Rock Hall, which are working hard to bring new opportunities to the area,” Kelly M. Schulz, Maryland Commerce Secretary...
KENT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy