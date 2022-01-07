Ohio State longsnapper Bradley Robinson to return to Ohio State for seventh year

In an underrated move, Ohio State football longsnapper Bradley Robinson will be returning to the Buckeye program for a seventh year. Robinson took to Twitter to announce the move on Friday.

A Michigan native, Robinson transferred to Ohio State after spending one year at Michigan State and has been the longsnapper for OSU since 2020. According to his announcement, Robinson believes another year in college can prepare him for the possibility of making it in the NFL as a longsnapper.

You only hear about the longsnapper when there are issues with the snap on field goals, extra points, and punt attempts, but having a good, seasoned player at the position is a big plus for OSU moving into the offseason.

With Robinson returning, we’re now just awaiting the decision of field goal kicker Noah Ruggles to see if the specialists remain in tact for the 2022 season.