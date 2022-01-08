ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilly lifts Brown over Harvard 84-73

Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points and Tamenang Choh added 20 as Brown defeated Harvard 84-73 on Friday night.

Paxson Wojcik had 17 points for Brown (9-8, 1-1 Ivy League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Perry Cowan added 15 points.

The Bears made a season-high 15 3-pointers and their 48 points in the second half were also a season-high.

Noah Kirkwood had 18 points for the Crimson (8-5, 0-1). Chris Ledlum added 17 points. Idan Tretout had 14 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

