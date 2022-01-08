Belmar school board swears in new members during its reorganization

BELMAR — Newly elected members of the Belmar Board of Education were sworn into their seats on Thursday evening during the board’s annual reorganization meeting.

Incumbent Michele Lomas and newcomers Erika Salgado and Jennifer Nicolay were sworn into three-year terms on the board, having been voted in during the November general election.

Ms. Nicolay, who is a former borough councilwoman, ran as a write-in candidate to fill a seat on the board against Brian Conklin.

The current members of the Belmar Board of Education, which governs the district’s only school of Belmar Elementary School are: Ms. Lomas, Ms. Salgado, Ms. Nicolay, Antoinette Aumack, Kimberly Chek, Mark, Rebecca Herbert and Robert Preston.

Cherie Adams was unanimously re-voted as the president of the Belmar Board of Education, with Aileen Byrne-Fahy once again voted to serve as the board’s vice president.





