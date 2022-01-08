ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Belmar school board swears in new members during its reorganization

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
BELMAR — Newly elected members of the Belmar Board of Education were sworn into their seats on Thursday evening during the board’s annual reorganization meeting.

Incumbent Michele Lomas and newcomers Erika Salgado and Jennifer Nicolay were sworn into three-year terms on the board, having been voted in during the November general election.

Ms. Nicolay, who is a former borough councilwoman, ran as a write-in candidate to fill a seat on the board against Brian Conklin.

The current members of the Belmar Board of Education, which governs the district’s only school of Belmar Elementary School are: Ms. Lomas, Ms. Salgado, Ms. Nicolay, Antoinette Aumack, Kimberly Chek, Mark, Rebecca Herbert and Robert Preston.

Cherie Adams was unanimously re-voted as the president of the Belmar Board of Education, with Aileen Byrne-Fahy once again voted to serve as the board’s vice president.


Star News Group

Kevin P. Orender selected as Wall’s mayor for 2022

WALL TOWNSHIP — Kevin P. Orender took the oath of office as Wall’s new mayor Wednesday night, following his selection for the one-year position at the township committee’s reorganization meeting. The position of mayor rotates among members of the township committee on an annual basis. Mr. Orender, a Republican, is in his second term on the committee and previously served as mayor during 2019.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Lavallette Board of Education set meeting dates

LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Board of Education named Elizabeth D’Aloisio president of the Lavallette Board of Education and Jarrod Grasso as vice president of the board of education. The meetings for 2022 feature two meetings being held in May and none in April due to the timeline of competing the budget, according to board officials.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
