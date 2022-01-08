ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Airline denies passengers a flight home after ‘party’ group was dancing, vaping on plane

By Alison Northcott, CBC
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

(CNN) - A group of Canadian influencers and reality show stars are stuck in Mexico after their behavior on a flight to Cancun resulted in the airline denying to fly them back home. Videos captured on the...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mediaite.com

Gang of Boozy, Vape-Sucking Influencers Banned From Airline After Raging Maskless on Flight to Cancun

A gang of boozy, vape-blowing influencers has been banned from airline after raging maskless on a flight to Cancun. Video of the raucous flight went viral, showing passengers standing and dancing in the rows or in the aisle, some recording the partying. One passenger can be seen holding a bottle of Grey Goose. Many of the passengers acted like it was Club Cloud Nine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Wild Passengers Party on Plane From Canada to Cancun

A wild party on board a plane chartered from Montreal, Canada, to Cancun, Mexico, is sparking outrage after videos showing social media influencers and their friends drinking, vaping, and “crowd surfing” on the Sunwing Air flight have surfaced. The flight attendants on board say they tried to restore...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
eturbonews.com

COVID-positive airline passenger quarantines in plane toilet

Airline passenger, who brought several COVID-19 rapid testing kits with her on the flight, went to the plane’s lavatory and used one of them, only to find out that she was COVID-19-positive. Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, IL, was on her way to Europe for a vacation when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Spirit Airlines passenger indicted after allegedly drinking, assaulting flight attendants

A woman is now facing a federal charge after allegedly sparking a drunken brawl with flight attendants onboard a Spirit Airlines plane headed to Nashville in late November. Amanda Henry, 43, of Lebanon, surrendered Wednesday to FBI agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee says. She risks up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on a charge of interfering with a flight crew.
NASHVILLE, TN
riviera-maya-news.com

Montreal party group stranded in Cancun after 3 Canadian airlines refuse them

Cancun, Q.R. — Transport Canada has been asked to investigate a Montreal to Cancun Sunwing flight after passengers were seen partying. Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the request to Transport Canada after reports of “unacceptable” behavior were recorded during the flight to Cancun. In the video...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Home#Mexico#Air Canada#Airline#Canadian#Transport Canada#Air Transat#Cbc#Cnn Newsource
cbs4local.com

Party plane passengers could face fines, jail

A group of influencers and reality show stars from Quebec are stuck in Mexico for now. They have to figure out how to get home after their behavior on a flight to Cancun resulted in the airline saying it won't fly them home, and even Canada's Prime Minister has chastised them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
hot969boston.com

Organizer of wild party flight says no airline will fly them home

You probably heard by now about the group of people who were busted for violating Covid protocols on a flight from Montreal to Mexico by partying. James Awad , the founder of the 111 Private Club which arranged the party trip, chartered a plane with company Sunwing to get the group to Mexico on December 30. Now James says no airline will take them home. In a statement online, he said on Thursday: ‘At this time, the 111 private club is working tirelessly to get everyone back home safely as quickly as we can. ‘The 111 private club is a dream and a vision that I poured my heart and soul into creating. This was my first travel event. I have significantly learned, and I am still learning from this experience.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Meet the musician behind the maskless influencer party flight who likens himself to James Bond

The man behind a plane full of “private club” members so badly behaved in-flight that airlines refused to take them home has been revealed as an aspiring musician who’s already changed his name at least once and whose business dealings prompted warnings from the Canadian government.James William Awad, who was known as Kevin Awad until 2019, is a 28-year-old from Montreal with a penchant for flashy clothes and self-promotion, his social media accounts reveal. He’s also a musician releasing songs under the name Senior; that Instagram account has 1million followers and consists mostly of clips from his music videos and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy