Airline denies passengers a flight home after ‘party’ group was dancing, vaping on plane

You probably heard by now about the group of people who were busted for violating Covid protocols on a flight from Montreal to Mexico by partying. James Awad , the founder of the 111 Private Club which arranged the party trip, chartered a plane with company Sunwing to get the group to Mexico on December 30. Now James says no airline will take them home. In a statement online, he said on Thursday: ‘At this time, the 111 private club is working tirelessly to get everyone back home safely as quickly as we can. ‘The 111 private club is a dream and a vision that I poured my heart and soul into creating. This was my first travel event. I have significantly learned, and I am still learning from this experience.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO