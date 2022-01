Are you teaching multiple sections of a course? Have an undergraduate and graduate section that use similar material? Is there an Honors student in your general section? You can combine these courses into one section to provide one set of material as well as provide additional material for those who need it. In this session, we will show you how to use the tools in iLearn to help manage these types of courses. Join the staff of the Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning on Wednesday, January 5th at 11 am.

