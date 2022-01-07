ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

'We're here with you': President Biden, first lady tour areas ravaged by Marshall fire

By By ERNEST LUNING
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden vowed on Friday that Coloradans who lost their homes and businesses to the devastating wildfire that tore through suburban neighborhoods in Boulder County last week can count on the federal government to stand by the communities as they rebuild.

Biden, accompanied by his wife, Jill, and Colorado officials, met with families who lost their homes and businesses in Louisville and Superior after touring areas ravaged by the Dec. 30 Marshall fire, which destroyed and damaged more than 1,000 structures and burned more than 6,000 acres.

Speaking at the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center, Biden said he was struck by the "incredible courage and resolve" on display among residents affected by the disaster, which ranks as the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.

“It’s amazing, amazing what people do in crises," Biden said. "And my message to them and everyone impacted by this is that not only are you helping each other, but we’re here with you. We're not going to go away. The federal government’s not going to go away."

Turning to Gov. Jared Polis, who stood on stage, Biden added: "The governor’s been an incredible partner."

Polis urged the president to visit the area a week ago, and Biden officially approved a major disaster declaration on Dec. 31. The move makes federal funds available to help provide temporary housing and home repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property.

In addition to Polis, Colorado's two U.S. senators, Democrats Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, the Lafayette Democrat who represents the area, accompanied the president and first lady. So did Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.

More than 35,000 people evacuated ahead of the fast-moving blaze, fueled by bone-dry grass and gale-force winds. Officials on Friday identified partial human remains discovered Wednesday as 69-year-old Robert Sharpe of Boulder. One other missing person remains unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though investigators have narrowed their search to an area south of Boulder where a passer-by captured video of a burning shed on Dec. 30, when the fire began.

“It’s as devastating as it looks on television,” Biden said after touring the damage, noting that he couldn't imagine anything more frightening than a fire.

"We got a chance to meet with scores of families in the neighborhoods across the street, many of which homes you all live in, and it’s really amazing to see the courage,” Biden said.

He noted that some police officers who lost their own homes stayed at work, helping others.

“It’s a measure of, I think, who are we as a country,” he said. "And we just walked the streets of Louisville and and a whole neighborhood gone. But people here and across Boulder County are stepping up for one another. They're stepping up."

Before his arrival at the recreation center, Biden and his entourage visited with families who lost their homes in the Harper Lake neighborhood of Louisville, where charred foundations stood under a blanket of snow next to burned-out vehicles.

"We're lucky to have a lot of great friends," one man said as he embraced the first lady. After Biden hugged the man, the man's son told the president: "We definitely need help."

At the recreation center, Jill Biden spoke briefly, praising "firefighters and police and EMTs and rescue and recovery teams for doing such a great job for this community."

She also expressed sympathy to families who lost pets in the fire.

"I would like to say, on a personal note, the governor told me how many of you lost their family pet. And you know, they’re members of the family, too, so I want to just say how terribly sorry we are for the loss of your pets because we’re animal people. So, we know what a tough loss that is,” she said.

Biden said that he recognized some of the terrain, recalling his visit in September to the nearby campus of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which develops solar, wind and other renewable technologies.

He referred to the climate crisis and the role experts say it played in the rare early winter fire.

“This situation is a blinking code red for our nation,” Biden said. "The combination of extreme drought, the driest period from June to December ever recorded — ever recorded — unusually high winds, no snow on the ground to start created a tinderbox — a literal tinderbox.”

He said the acreage burned nationally in wildfires last year is equivalent to the entire state of New Jersey burning to the ground.

“We can’t ignore the reality that these fires are being supercharged, they’re being supercharged by change in the weather,” he said.

Using a trademark phrase, Biden touted his administration's proposals to combat climate change.

"So there's so much that is gonna be able to be done," he said. "It's also going to create significant number of jobs. The reason I'm telling you this — I know that's no solace that you lost your home now, but it's that we're going to be able to do a lot of renewable things that allow you to not only rebuild but afford to rebuild and rebuild better, to build back better than it was before."

Referring to the effects of climate change, which many blame for extreme weather events, Biden said, “The bottom line here is we have to summon the courage to do something about it, to build back better as a nation."

He added, “We’ve got a recovery here in Boulder County that’s going to take a long time. I’m not going to kid you. We’re going to stay with you as long as it takes. We’re going to be here for every step of the way, I promise. It’s going to be better, it’s going to be better.”

Concluding his remarks, Biden said the entire nation is thinking about the residents of Boulder County. He added that his grandfather used to tell him, "'Joe, keep the faith,'" but his grandmother would interject, "'No, Joe, spread it.' Let's spread the faith and get it done."

The Bidens departed Denver International Airport at about 6:30 p.m., bound for Las Vegas, where they plan to attend Saturday's funeral for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died last week.

Following Biden's visit, Neguse thanked the president and First Lady in a statement for seeing firsthand "the impact this disaster has had on our community and the ways in which our community is coming together to help each other through this devastating tragedy."

Added Neguse: "In the days and months ahead, our local, state and federal governments will be united to ensure our community and every family and individual impacted receives the help they need.”

— The Associated Press and White House Pool contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Q&A with Rep. Alec Garnett | Speaker of the House reflects on his time in the legislature

At 38, Speaker of the House Alec Garnett, D-Denver, is in his last of eight years in the Colorado House and among the youngest to serve in that position. Garnett is the third Democrat from the Capitol Hill House District to wield the speaker's gavel. He follows former speakers Mark Ferrandino, the youngest to ever serve at age 36, and Crisanta Duran, who like Garnett was 37 when she rose to the top post in the Colorado House.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Colorado needs its juries on the job

The omicron COVID-19 wave has flooded each and every corner of our interactive society. Quite simply, wherever there are people in a setting void of freely moving fresh air, this winter’s wave of sickness is being spread. So far, the current reality of pre-existing immunity, vaccinations and effective treatments...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

BEST OF INSIGHTS | Polis answers questions about his reelection weaknesses

Editor's note: Welcome to the Best of Insights feature, highlighting senior writer Joey Bunch's best work. This extended version of Insights originally ran in September 2021 and includes as much as possible from the governor's responses about issues bound to be part of his reelection campaign next year, seasoned with a well-sourced veteran's insights. Jared Polis has accomplished most of what he promised from when he applied for a first term as governor four years ago: saving people money on health care, greening up our...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Louisville, CO
Elections
City
Superior, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Louisville, CO
Louisville, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Superior, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Elections
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Tancredo backs Lori Saine in Republican CD 8 primary

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo on Monday threw his support behind fellow Republican Lori Saine in the GOP primary for Colorado's new congressional district, citing the Weld County commissioner and former state lawmaker's record of standing up to the Democrats, her campaign said. Saine, one of six Republicans running for...
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Democrat Ed Perlmutter announces he won't seek 9th term

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter said Monday that he is retiring after next year's election rather than seek a ninth term. Saying he believes it's time to "pass the torch to the next generation of leaders," the Arvada Democrat said in a statement that he has never "shied away from a challenge" but decided it's time to pursue other opportunities. The surprise announcement throws the reliably Democratic 7th Congressional District...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
The Denver Gazette

Democrats pick Mandy Lindsay to represent House District 42

The Democratic vacancy committee charged with replacing Rep. Dominique Jackson, D-Aurora, faced COVID and contentious questions about some of the candidates before selecting Mandy Lindsay, Jackson's former legislative aide and the chair of House District 42, as her replacement. Jackson was named regional 8 administrator for the U.S. Department of...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Denver chamber hires policy wonk

Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com. NEW HIRES. Denver-based architecture firm Livable Cities Studio hired former New Zealand resident and public spaces design...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Twelve Tribes group finds itself in spotlight after Marshall fire

The 2,000-3,000 members of the Twelve Tribes, one of the few groups surviving from the Jesus movement of the 1960s and 1970s, seek to obey God’s will as revealed in the old and new testaments. They take Hebrew names, live communally, home-school their children and try to keep to themselves. But privacy may be hard to find now that Colorado officials are investigating claims that a small Dec. 30 fire on the group’s rural property jump-started two major fires south of Boulder, which, fanned by...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Democrats#Homeland Security
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Fires demonstrate public safety success, failure

This has been a trying week for folks in my neighborhood. My home was one street away from the mandatory evacuation zone during the fires in Boulder County. Homes just down the road from me were ablaze. I was very lucky. Some of my friends weren’t. One young couple I know were so excited to FINALLY buy their very first home — no easy feat today given the anti-growth policies...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Denver Gazette

Video shows tension between Polis, victims' families in meeting about trucker's sentence

When the governor informed survivors and victims' family members that he was commuting the sentence of I-70 truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos from 110 years to 10 years, it did not go well. "It is my hope that this gives you some closure on this," said Gov. Jared Polis during a Zoom call last Thursday. "No, it doesn't," said one of the victims' family members. "This is entirely political." ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy