Spring 2022 COVID-19 Campus Guidelines Released

Students will be required to quarantine until they receive two negative COVID-19 tests when they return to campus next month, officials said. Scott Burnotes, the vice president for safety and facilities, said in an interview that students must check in at the University Student Center upon moving in before beginning a quarantine period lasting until they receive results from two negative PCR tests, which should be scheduled three days apart. Officials also said they are considering offering COVID-19 tests seven days a week if needed, and they will increase the number of people staffing the operation to deal with the influx of testing appointments next month.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO