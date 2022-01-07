ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Spring 2022 COVID-19 Campus Guidelines Released

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthens State University has released campus guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 safety protocols for the Spring 2022 semester. The following will go into effect as classes begin on Monday, January 10. Masks and facial coverings will continue...

