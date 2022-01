The Cincinnati Reds have announced the coaching staff for the 2022 Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts. Jose Moreno will be taking over as their manager this upcoming season. This will be his third year in the organization. He joined the Reds in 2020 and was going to be the manager of the Arizona Rookie League Reds before the season was cancelled. In 2021 he took over as the manager for the High-A Dayton Dragons. Before joining Cincinnati he had spent the previous 19 seasons in the Seattle Mariners organization where he worked as a manager and a field coordinator over the years.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO